FOOTBALL

Kelce questionable for opener

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs' final practice before their opener against Detroit, leaving the status of the All-Pro tight end in question when Kansas City faces the Lions on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. Players in the locker room said Kelce was hurt on a play in the red zone but was able to limp off the field on his own. "We'll just see how he does going forward," Reid said. Tests taken after practice showed that there was no ligament damage, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the injury. Kelce, 33, has not missed a game to injury since his rookie season in 2013, when a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee ended it after one game. He has twice skipped meaningless games to end the regular season. Kelce is coming off perhaps the best season of his 10-year career, catching a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was voted a first-team All-Pro for the fourth time and chosen to the Pro Bowl for an eighth consecutive season while helping Kansas City win the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. He has 814 catches for 10,344 yards and 69 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Pats DB given probation

New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones has agreed to serve one year of probation and 48 hours of community service in exchange for prosecutors dropping eight of the nine weapons charges he faced in connection with his June arrest at a security checkpoint at Boston's Logan Airport for allegedly having two loaded guns in his carry-on bag. The deal was reached during a hearing Tuesday in Boston Municipal court. Jones, 25, was arrested in June after two firearms were found in what police identified as being his carry-on luggage. He was charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. He was also charged with an airport security violation. Tuesday's court filing showed that the Suffolk County District Attorney's office dropped all the weapons charges. He received pre-trial probation for the security violation.

BASKETBALL

U.S. advances

The United States is headed to the medal round of the Basketball World Cup, bouncing back from its first loss of the tournament in emphatic fashion. Mikal Bridges scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half, Tyrese Haliburton added 18 and the U.S. defeated Italy 100-63 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the World Cup at Manila, Philippines. The win ensures the 15th top-four finish for the Americans (5-1) in 19 World Cups. They will play either Germany (5-0) or Latvia (4-1) in Friday's semifinals; those two teams play their quarterfinal game today in Manila. Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge) finished with 12 for the Americans, who improved to 10-1 overall this summer. Simone Fontecchio led Italy (4-2) with 18 points. It was the quarterfinal round where it all went wrong for the U.S. at the World Cup four years ago in China. A loss to France in the Round of 8 eliminated the Americans from medal contention and started a free-fall all the way to seventh place, the worst finish ever by a U.S. team in a major men's international event. That won't happen this time. Win Friday, and the U.S. is assured of a medal. Win Friday and Sunday, and the Americans will be flying home with gold.

BASEBALL

MLB investigating Urias

Major League Baseball has opened an investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias after he was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. Deputy Maria Lucero, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman, confirmed the felony charge Tuesday. Urias did not travel with the Dodgers to Miami, where they opened a three-game series against the Marlins on Tuesday night. He was scheduled to make his next start Thursday. "For us, now it's day to day," Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said before the game. "I don't want to get too far ahead of things. As time's gone on with certain things, you learn that simplifying, day to day, is the best way to handle it." Urias was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. DPS has yet to release details of the arrest. Other than acknowledging "an incident involving Julio Urias," the Dodgers have declined to comment. Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday morning, according to sheriff's department booking records. He is due in court Sept. 27.

Rizzo out for season

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo will miss the remainder of the season with post-concussion syndrome. Rizzo was placed on the injured list Aug. 3, more than two months after getting hurt May 28 when he collided with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. on a pickoff play. New York initially said Rizzo had a stiff neck. He sat out a three-game series in Seattle before returning to the lineup June 2 at Dodger Stadium, but the three-time All-Star then went into an extended tailspin at the plate. Rizzo and Manager Aaron Boone both said they believed his concussion issues stemmed from the collision with Tatis. Rizzo passed Major League Baseball's concussion testing, but batted only .172 with 1 home run in 169 at-bats afterward. Prior to the game against the Padres, he was hitting .304 with 11 home runs in 204 at-bats.