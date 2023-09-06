100 years ago

Sept. 6, 1923

mThe downpour of rain yesterday failed to halt the concerted attack of the rat battalion along the entire allied front in the business district, and the three-day intensive battle opened with a rush. ... Under the direction of B. J. Melton of the federal Department of Agriculture, the Boys' Club, led by volunteers from the civic clubs, the Central Trades and Labor Council and the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, attacked yesterday morning. They were relieved in the afternoon by the Boy Scouts ... Attacking from the flank, both morning and afternoon, were the City Mission boys and girls under R. W. Mallory. They have been assigned to both sides of West Markham street from Main to the Missouri Pacific Station. To aid in the campaign and in keeping a record of the casualties, directors of the campaign yesterday announced that three prizes will be given each day for the two boys and the girl who report with the most rat tails for that day.

50 years ago

Sept. 6, 1973

The Convention Center will be opened formally at 2 p.m. today with the cutting of a ceremonial ribbon that will extend for 1,500 feet around the center. In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved inside to the second-level promenade between the Auditorium and the Camelot Inn where a shorter ribbon will be clipped.

25 years ago

Sept. 6, 1998

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Students at Arkansas' 22 two-year public colleges will soon be able to take Internet-based courses thanks to a new program called Accessible College Courses for Every Student Statewide, or ACCESS AR. The state's two-year schools are working together through a consortium to provide the Internet-based classes beginning in January, said Ed Franklin, executive director of the Arkansas Association of Two-Year Schools. ... The main users of the classes likely will be students whose job or family responsibilities make it difficult for them to attend on-campus classes, Franklin said. ... The program will begin offering general education courses in January. Franklin said the consortium hopes to offer an associate of arts degree by January 2000.

10 years ago

Sept. 6, 2013

The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation announced its 2013 inductees Thursday. ... Those set to be inducted during a ceremony at the foundation's October fundraiser are: Raye Jean Montague, an internationally recognized engineer and graphic designer who created the first computer-generated draft of a U.S. naval ship. Gerald Alley, the president and chief executive officer of Con-Real Construction. Chief Master Richard Anderson, a martial arts master, teacher and founder of Anderson's Taekwondo. Morris Hayes, music director for Prince's New Power Generation band. Willie Roaf, an 11-time NFL Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who was a 2012 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing with the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. Art Porter Jr. (posthumous), a renowned jazz musician.