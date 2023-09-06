1 arrest wraps up state police chase

A man was arrested early Monday after a pursuit in southwest Little Rock in which a state police trooper rammed his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Peter Sarsoza Baldenegro was arrested around 3:22 a.m. near Interstate 30 and Baseline Road after fleeing from a traffic stop for a defective license plate light, reaching speeds of over 90 mph along the I-30 service road and ultimately running on foot after a “tactical vehicle intervention,” the report said.

Tactical vehicle interventions is a term used to refer to the precision immobilization technique, or PIT, maneuver, in which a trooper rams the rear wheel of a fleeing vehicle in an attempt to halt the vehicle by spinning it out.

Baldenegro was in possession of what was suspected to be meth and marijuana, according to the report.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening, according to an online jail roster. Baldenegro faces charges that include driving under the influence, fleeing, driving without a license and refusal to submit to a chemical test.





