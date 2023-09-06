State seeks designs for Capitol abortion monument

State officials are seeking designs for a new monument on state Capitol grounds intended to commemorate "unborn children aborted" after the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortions across the nation.

Act 310 of 2023 authorizes Secretary of State John Thurston to permit and arrange placement on Capitol grounds of a "monument to the unborn." According to the new law, at least 236,243 elective abortions were performed in Arkansas while the high court ruling was in effect from 1973 to 2022.

The Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission will oversee the selection of the artist and design of the monument with input from "pro-life groups in Arkansas." The secretary of state will have final approval of the selected artist and design, according to a news release from Thurston's office.

Interested artists and designers may submit designs to the secretary of state's office through the close of business Sept. 30.

After approval of the artist and design, the secretary of state will be required to arrange for the construction, placement and dedication of the monument on the state Capitol grounds by private entities at no expense to the state.