Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Storms knock out power to 15,000 in west Little Rock

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 4:14 p.m.
A pedestrian is buffeted by winds and rain as a storm rolls over downtown Little Rock on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Roughly 15,000 Little Rock residents are out of power after the small wave of storms moved through Central Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon.

An Entergy Arkansas spokesperson confirmed the outages were storm related and said damage was still be assessed as of 4 p.m. 

According to Entergy's outage map, there were 70 outages affecting 15,639 customers in west Little Rock at 3:55 p.m. 

The bulk of the outages were located along Interstate 430, north of Interstate 630, including the Rodney Parham Road corridor.  

At 3:15 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Little Rock, East End, and Shannon Hills until 3:45 p.m. The advisory cautioned the storm could include winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.

A meteorologist with the weather service said that "from the pictures we've seen so far," the storm contained microbursts of 70 mph winds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT