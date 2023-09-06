Storms knock out power to 15,000 in west Little Rock

Roughly 15,000 Little Rock residents are out of power after the small wave of storms moved through Central Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon.

An Entergy Arkansas spokesperson confirmed the outages were storm related and said damage was still be assessed as of 4 p.m.

According to Entergy's outage map, there were 70 outages affecting 15,639 customers in west Little Rock at 3:55 p.m.

The bulk of the outages were located along Interstate 430, north of Interstate 630, including the Rodney Parham Road corridor.

At 3:15 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Little Rock, East End, and Shannon Hills until 3:45 p.m. The advisory cautioned the storm could include winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.

A meteorologist with the weather service said that "from the pictures we've seen so far," the storm contained microbursts of 70 mph winds.