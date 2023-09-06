Thornton’s contract now through ’26-’27

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball coach Dawn Thornton signed a three-year contract extension, the school announced late Monday.

Thornton is now under contract through the 2026-27 season.

This extension comes after the Lady Lions reached the conference finals for the first time last season and finished top three in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in seven statistical categories.

Athletic director Chris Robinson said Thornton and her staff exemplify hard work and determination.

“ Coach Thornton has achieved unprecedented success that has helped transform our women’s basketball program and enriched numerous lives through her impactful leadership,” Robinson said. “I join our fans in excitement as we look forward to the future success of UAPB women’s basketball. We are excited that Dawn and her family remain part of our Golden Lions family.” Thornton is entering her fifth season in Pine Bluff. She and the Lady Lions have gone 37-73 overall with a 27-42 conference record. After a rough first two seasons, UAPB has gone 27-33 overall and 19-17 in the SWAC the past two.

Last season, UAPB knocked off 2-seed Alabama A&M and 3-seed Alabama State in the SWAC tournament before falling 62-53 to 4-seed Southern in the championship game.



