UAPB sweeps UAM in net win

Southeast Arkansas’ two collegiate volleyball teams met Tuesday night in Pine Bluff, each looking for its first win of the season.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff swept the University of Arkansas at Monticello 25-20, 25-22, 25-17 in UAPB’s home opener at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

UAPB (1-6) hadn’t won a set in any of its matches prior to Tuesday, but handled business for the home fans. NCAA Division II UAM (0-5) did not make it easy for the hosts but couldn’t pull the upset over a Division I opponent.

UAPB coach Gabrielle Floyd said the Lady Lions didn’t have their best performance, but she was glad they won.

“We definitely did a few things well, like on our defense, getting to some good blocks,” Floyd said. “Serve receive is improving, and then we had a couple of good shots offensively, as well.” UAPB junior Zykia Jones led the Lady Lions with 10 kills and 11 digs, while Lyla Jones had 13 assists and nine digs.

UAM sophomore Jasmine Welton had the bulk of the Cotton Blossoms’ offense with 12 kills, while junior Bruna Silva led in assists with 15.

Zykia Jones said UAPB handled UAM’s push in the first two sets and played their best in the third.

“We kind of regrouped and refocused on the things that we need to do to win,” Jones said. “So, we were putting balls in deep corners, getting aces, just focusing on where we’re going to put the ball.” UAPB never trailed in the first set, though UAM managed to tie it a few times before freshman Camille Johnson’s kill clinched the Lady Lions’ first set win of the season. The ball landed out of bounds, but the officials ruled it was deflected by a UAM player. The Cotton Blossoms argued they didn’t touch the ball, but the officials stuck by their call.

UAM came out strong to start the second set. The Cotton Blossoms scored the first three points and eventually led 8-2, but the Lady Lions roared back to tie it at

8. UAM managed to prevent UAPB from taking the lead until Jones put the Lady Lions in front 15-14 with an ace. The point prior, UAPB put forth a great team effort, diving in front of its own bench to somehow keep the ball in play. What looked to be a certain UAM point eventually became a Laila Fortson kill to tie the set.

Floyd said the Lady Lions were relentless on that play.

“That’s what we expect to see all the time,” Floyd said. “We’re just glad that it finally came back out, because it energizes a team and gets them back motivated to continue playing.” UAM continued to hang around the rest of the set, at one point tying it at 21, but never led again. Fort-son scored the clinching kill with a powerful strike UAM couldn’t handle.

The teams traded the lead early in the third, but UAPB quickly pulled ahead 11-4. UAM tried to fight back, at one point going on a 6-0 run, but couldn’t recover from the big deficit.



