UNDER THE RADAR: Blytheville’s Tyrin Walker

On Wednesday’s we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week’s UTR prospect is Blytheville’s Tyrin Walker.

Class: 2024

Postion: Athlete

Size: 5-10, 170 pounds

Stats: As a junior, he had 25 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 8 pass breakups and 3 interceptions, and about 15 receptions on offense.

Interest: Southeast Missouri State

Coach Gerrett Howard:

“He’s probably the most athletic guy we on the team. We have a lot of talented guys as far as offense and defense, but he’s one of those guys. He’s talented on both sides as well as in the return game. He’s also a multi-sport athlete. Smart guy, humble, he doesn't say a whole lot. He lets his play define who he is on the field. He’s not big on bragging about what he can do. He’s more of, 'Let's line it up and let's just see' type of guys.

“He’s reliable. If you need a first down or something, he’s a guy I can call on. He’s probably got the best chance of winning a 1-on-1 matchup, so I feel comfortable calling on him to make a play when we need one. So far this year, he’s done that a few times already. The things he’s done those first few games, he’s definitely under the radar.”



