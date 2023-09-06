University of Arkansas fall semester enrollment increases to 32,140

he University of Arkansas, Fayetteville recorded its highest-ever fall enrollment, with 32,140 students, officials announced Wednesday.

This fall’s freshman class is the second-largest, at 6,344 — nearly 800 behind last year’s figure. But that was intentional, Chancellor Charles Robinson explained earlier this year. "We could have a freshman class of 8,000 [this fall] if we wanted, but we will not, because we don't have the capacity.”

Last year’s fall enrollment, which is based on the 11th day of classes, included a record number of Arkansans (15,479), but that figure has been surpassed this year, as well, with 16,050 Arkansans in the total student body of 32,140, according to the university. That total enrollment of 32,140 is up nearly 4% from this point last fall.

There were 2,835 Arkansans in last year’s freshman class, another new record, and a 7.8% increase from fall 2021’s freshman class, according to the university. Though this year’s freshman class is smaller than 2022’s, it includes more Arkansans, 2,981.

The numbers are considered preliminary figures.