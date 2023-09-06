Utah moderate has early lead in GOP congressional primary

A moderate former state lawmaker with a record of criticizing Donald Trump took an early lead on Tuesday in a Utah special congressional primary that could offer a glimpse into how Republican voters feel about a string of indictments against the former president as he seeks another term.

The special election primary to replace longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart pitted Becky Edwards against Celeste Maloy, who was Stewart's chief legal counsel and has his endorsement, and Bruce Hough, a committeeman for the Republican National Committee for over a decade.

Edwards led Maloy and Hough in early returns soon after polls closed, with results for most counties yet to be reported.

Stewart, a six-term Republican and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, set off a scramble to fill his seat when he announced in May he was resigning because his wife is ill. He plans to step down Sept. 15 after 10 years in office.

The primary winner will be the favorite against Democratic state Sen. Kathleen Riebe in the Nov. 21 special general election in the reliably Republican district covering northern Salt Lake City and much of southern and western Utah.

Trump and the indictments have not been a central part of this abbreviated campaign for any of the candidates. But Edwards has said she thinks Republicans should consider other candidates for the 2024 presidential race. During her unsuccessful 2022 primary run against Sen. Mike Lee, Edwards criticized Lee for backing Trump's efforts to discredit the 2020 election results.

"I'm looking for a Republican who can win back the White House. I think it's time that we have that shift," Edwards told ABC4 Utah on Aug. 19. "It's early days in the presidential election cycle but I'm watching, as I think most Americans are right now, to look for all the candidates as they're putting out their ideas."

RHODE ISLAND ELECTION

Former White House aide Gabe Amo could become the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress after his win Tuesday in the crowded Democratic primary for the state's 1st Congressional District special election sent him on to the general election in the heavily Democratic state.

Amo, who grew up in Pawtucket as the son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, hopes to succeed former Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down earlier this summer to become the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

"This primary election shows that Rhode Islanders believe in a state where one of their sons, the son of two West African immigrants from Ghana and Liberia, could receive the love and investment of a community and go from serving the president of the United States ... to being the Democratic nominee for Congress for the 1st Congressional District," Amo told cheering supporters.

If elected, Amo said he would address "some of the critical needs of this country," whether it be preventing gun violence, addressing the climate crisis, strengthening Social Security or protecting reproductive freedom.

Amo will square off against Gerry Leonard, a U.S. Marine veteran and political newcomer who defeated fellow Republican candidate Terri Flynn, a former town council member, to win the GOP primary Tuesday.

"We're excited here," Leonard told The Associated Press after winning.

"I'm looking forward with great anticipation of getting out and continuing to move around District 1 and meet Rhode Islanders. Tell them my message. Tell them my story and tell them what I intend to do for the state," he said. "We need to start sending leaders to Washington, D.C., that put principles before politics and service before self. That message will resonate."

If elected, Leonard would become the first Republican to represent the 1st Congressional District since former Congressman Ron Machtley, who served from 1989-1995.

Information for this article was contributed by Mead Gruver and Steve LeBlanc of The Associated Press.

In this photo provided by the Regunberg Campaign, Aaron Regunberg, a Democratic candidate for Rhode Island House District 1, poses on June 21, 2023. Primaries will be held Sept. 5 for the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. David Cicilline's resignation. (Sam Eilertsen/Regunberg Campaign via AP)

