Vietnam War pilot gets Medal of Honor

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to Capt. Larry Taylor on Tuesday, honoring the Army pilot who risked his life during the Vietnam War by flying into heavy enemy fire to save four members of a reconnaissance team from almost certain death as they were about to be overrun.

On the night of June 18, 1968, then-1st Lt. Taylor flew his Cobra attack helicopter to rescue the men after they had become surrounded by the enemy.

"It was pitch black. No moon. No stars. No light beyond the glow of Lieutenant Taylor's cockpit control, when he heard a whisper coming through his radio, 'We're surrounded,'" Biden said, adding, "Lieutenant Taylor knew the risks, but he was ready."

Taylor, a Tennessean who is now 81, recalled in an interview last week that he had to figure out how to get the men out, otherwise "they wouldn't make it."

David Hill, one of the four Taylor saved that night, said his actions were what "we now call thinking outside the box."

Hill and the others were on a night mission to track the movement of enemy troops in a village near the Saigon River when they were discovered by North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. An intense firefight ensued and soon they were running out of ammunition and they radioed for help.

Taylor arrived in minutes at the site northeast of what is now Ho Chi Minh City. He asked the team to send up flares to mark their location in the dark. Taylor and a pilot in an accompanying helicopter started firing their helicopters' miniguns and rockets at the enemy, making low-level attack runs and braving intense ground fire for about half an hour.

But with both helicopters nearly out of ammunition and the enemy continuing to advance, Taylor surveyed the team's intended escape route to a point near the river and concluded that they would never make it.

Now running low on fuel and almost out of ammunition himself, Taylor directed his wingman to fire the rounds left in his Minigun along the team's eastern flank and return to base camp, while Taylor fired his remaining rounds on the western flank. He used the landing lights to distract the enemy, buying time for the patrol team to head south and east toward a new extraction point he had identified.

After they arrived, Taylor landed under heavy enemy fire and at great personal risk. The four team members rushed toward the helicopter and clung to the exterior -- it only had two seats -- and Taylor whisked them away to safety. He was on the ground for about 10 seconds.

"I finally just flew up behind them and sat down on the ground," Taylor said by telephone. "They turned around and jumped on the aircraft. A couple were sitting on the skids. One was sitting on the rocket pods and I don't know where the other one was, but they beat on the side of the ship twice, which meant haul a**. And we did!"

During the medal ceremony, Biden said Taylor's aircraft was "hit multiple times" and that, according to "Army standards, he could have left the fight." At one point, the president said, Taylor was directed to withdraw but "he refused to put his own life above the lives of those in need."

"That's valor," Biden said. "That's our nation at its very best."

The Army says what Taylor did that night had never been attempted.

Capt. Larry Taylor, an Army pilot from the Vietnam War who risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy, listens as President Joe Biden speaks before he is awarded the Medal of Honor during a ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



President Joe Biden arrives with Capt. Larry Taylor, an Army pilot from the Vietnam War who risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy, to award him the Medal of Honor during a ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

