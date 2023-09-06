Williams leaves as CEO at Car-Mart

Long-time America's Car-Mart CEO Jeff Williams is stepping down the company said Tuesday -- the same day it reported first quarter profits that missed earnings estimates, primarily because of loan losses.

Williams, who served as the company's chief financial officer and then president, took over as chief executive officer from Car-Mart's high-profile front man Hank Henderson who left the company at the end of 2017. Williams will stay on with Car-Mart as CEO emeritus until the end of fiscal year 2024 and will keep his place on the board of directors.

Rogers-based Car-Mart President Doug Campbell will take over as CEO effective Oct. 1. He became the company's president in October of 2022. Campbell has more than 25 years of experience in the industry, including time with Avis Budget Group. Before that he was employed by Auto Nation and Coral Springs Auto Mall in Florida.

During a conference call with analysts to discuss Car-Mart's quarterly results, Williams said the timing of the transition was good and part of the company's succession plan. Williams said remaining on in his post of CEO emeritus for a full year will assure a smooth transition.

Campbell said he was ready for the challenge.

"I am deeply humbled and thankful for this opportunity," he said.

The move comes after four quarters that missed analysts forecasts for profits as the buy-here pay-here car dealer's customers -- typically those with poor or little credit -- face pressure from inflation and with the costs for used cars remaining stubbornly high.

Car-Mart shares tumbled on the news, closing at $98 a share, down $15.53 or nearly 14% in trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $54.24 and as high as $127.96 over the past year.

Williams said pressures seem to be easing on the company's key customers but noted historically they remain in a state of recession, with many of them living paycheck to paycheck. CFO Vickie Judy said while Car-Mart's key customers are staying employed and wages are up, inflationary pressures are still strong and they're relying more credit than in recent years and don't have stimulus payments to help make ends meet.

Car-Mart reported net income of $4.2 million or 63 cents per share for the quarter ended July 31 compared to $13.7 million or $2.07 per share for the year ago period. A consensus of four analysts had expected earnings per share of 91 cents per share, according to Yahoo Finance.

The company booked revenue of $368 million, up nearly 9% when compared to $338.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2023. A consensuses estimate of four analysts put revenue at $352.1 million.

Judy said net charge-offs as a percentage of average finance receivables stood at 5.8% for the quarter, up from 5.1% during the first quarter of fiscal 2023 and down 6.3% in the previous quarter. She said the provision for credit losses was 30.9%, up from 25.9% for the year ago quarter and up from 30.4% from the previous quarter. Provisions for credit losses are expected losses from credit defaults.

According to Cox Automotive, retail used-vehicle sales for July -- reflecting vehicles sold at dealerships and not private party sales -- were estimated to be 1.6 million, up 2.1% from June.

"Used retail supply is still considered tight by historic norms," Chris Frey, senior manager of Economic and Industry Insights at Cox Automotive said in a statement. "But used-vehicle sales volume, both total and at the retail level, have been gaining momentum through the summer. Prices have moderated some, which is providing some buying opportunities. Generally, though, with new-vehicle inventory improving and used-vehicle loan rates still sky-high, the used-vehicle market is facing headwinds."

For the first quarter the car dealer sold 15,912 vehicles compared to 15,536 a year go for a 2.4% gain. Gross profit on each vehicle was $6,758 compared to $6,524, a up 3.7%.

During the conference call, Williams said Car-Mart's competitors were being bullied by the current economic environment with some large and well established outfits looking to exit the industry. He said Car-Mart was poised to act if the right acquisition opportunities present themselves going forward. The company closed two dealerships during the quarter.

Car-Mart has 154 locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.