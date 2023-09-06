Willing Workers Club meets

Willing Workers of White Hall's Extension Homemakers Club met Aug. 22 at the home of Greg Needler, son of members Karen and Jay Needler, in White Hall, for their meeting and picnic.

President Karen Needler welcomed everyone and Vice President Dee Kindrick led the members in the Homemaker's Creed. Jay Needler read the Thought: A picnic is more than eating a meal. It's a pleasurable state of mind.

Elizabeth Wall read the Handy Hint: To keep bugs out of your drinks, put a cupcake liner over it with a small slit in the middle for your straw. Jim Wilson read the Inspiration from Proverbs 30:25. Secretary Jo Ann Carr called the roll with members answering the question, "What did you take to your last picnic?"

All members of the club were present and four guests: Greg Needler, Cynthia Maxwell, Tonya Dalby and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, according to a news release.

Wall, Leadership Development Chairman, read an article on leadership.

Kathy Wilson, Continuing Education Leader, showed a craft caddy that she had made and members discussed having a workshop to make one. The date will be decided later.

Kay Cromwell, Community Service Chairman, requested the club continue with the food donations monthly to White Hall Food Pantry. Cereal will be the item to bring in September. She also discussed the main project of collecting items for the homeless and suggested bringing items and stuffed backpacks to the November meeting.

A birthday party was discussed for members Karen Needler, Marnette Reed, Sarah Payton, Carr and Kathy Wilson. Due to several upcoming events, it was decided to have it in October. New club bylaws were passed out to members.

Reminders of upcoming events were announced including:

Walk Across Arkansas -- starts Sept. 11;

Check in at the fair -- Sept. 27, 3-7 p.m. Check Out is Oct 1.

Mediterranean Cooking Class -- Sept. 26 at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service.

Greg Needler called several games of bingo for members and guests to play after a meal of chicken spaghetti, carrot salad, broccoli casserole, sliced tomatoes, French bread, chocolate cobbler, chocolate pie and fruit pizza.

The next meeting of Willing Workers of White Hall Extension Homemakers Club will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at the White Hall Library.

People interested in learning more about Extension Homemakers, call any member or Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033.