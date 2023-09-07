2nd state of emergency declared by Robinson

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for the second time in three weeks.

Robinson blamed the declaration, as he did the first time, on a rejection of appropriation ordinances to cover the county's bills by the Quorum Court. Robinson, in a news release, stated: "The consequences of this fiscal turmoil are now causing disruptions to essential services and negatively affecting the county's residents."

Robinson also specified as of Wednesday that the Jefferson County Road Department was left with 4,642 gallons of unleaded fuel and 2,587 gallons of diesel. Such reserves, he said, are expected to last only 10 days.

"A memo has been distributed to county departments notifying them that fuel procurement from other sources will be necessary starting immediately," Robinson wrote in the release. "Several road projects currently underway will now face severe delays and stoppage, and the work already initiated will be compromised by adverse weather conditions and traffic, causing the Road Department to restart work from the beginning."

The roads that stand to be affected include Brown Cemetery, Snyder, South Pack, Jim Ford, Cornerstone, Gilliand, McKinney, Earl Chadick and Horseshoe Lake.

District 5 Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr. laughed for about 20 seconds when asked for comment about the latest state of emergency.

"Judge Robinson's declaration of a state of emergency does not meet the statutory requirements for such a declaration," Franklin said. "That within itself is an issue."

Franklin referred to Section 14-14-908 of the Arkansas Code, which states in general:

"An emergency ordinance or emergency amendments to existing ordinances may be introduced in the manner provided by law for the introduction of ordinances. An emergency ordinance may be enacted only to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people."

In his Aug. 17 declaration, Robinson listed amounts from 18 invoices unpaid at the time, ranging from $2,000 each for fuel oil and lubricants, and janitorial supplies, to $457,821.53 for Simmons Bank. Another amount listed was $230,582.97 as an appropriation offsetting negative balances.

On Wednesday, Franklin also provided a copy of a memo dated Aug. 20 from Robinson to the Quorum Court with the subject line "Request a Clean Up Appropriation for Fund 2000." According to the document, Robinson requested 12 reallocations ranging from $1,000 from special legal to internet connection to $120,000 from vehicles to fuel.

The names of the line items were handwritten above the code for each fund on the document.

"What he is wanting to do is move money around," Franklin said. "In one of the lines he's moving sundry insurance to other professional services, which will give him an extra $90,000 to do whatever he wants with.

"It's not an emergency and if he abided by the rules and turned the stuff into the clerk's office like everyone else where there was one agenda, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in."

Robinson on Wednesday clarified the Road Department is not requesting additional money but is "merely seeking the Quorum Court's approval for clean-up appropriations which allow bills to be paid from the appropriate line in the budget."

He continued: "We urgently implore the Finance Committee and Quorum Court to reconsider their stance on the adoption of the submitted appropriation ordinances. It is imperative that the Justices make a prompt and prudent decision for the well-being of our county and its residents.

"Without immediate action, the Road Department will have to shut down as early as next week."

All 13 justices comprise the Finance Committee.

District 1 Justice Alfred Carroll Sr. questioned how the county got into an emergency.

"I'm not aware of where the judge has attempted to make contact with me or members of the Quorum Court indicating his department was out of money," Carroll said. "What we had discovered is that the judge spent money from line items to cover other expenditures he made, special projects, etc.

"We don't know what he's doing with the money in his budget. We don't keep tabs like that."

All elected officials can move funds around within their own budgets without appropriation, Carroll pointed out. He also questioned whether Robinson is simply making a play due to an ongoing controversy over a procedural ordinance that has yet to be passed.

Robinson and the Quorum Court have presented dueling agendas in recent meetings. The judge filed a lawsuit against all 13 justices in 11th District West Circuit Court in July, alleging the Quorum Court cannot transact county business because no rules of procedure have been established.

Under state law, such rules must be established in the first regular meeting of the year.

"And, are actions being taken that the judge is simply adding fuel to the fire by saying, 'This is an emergency? That's an emergency. Getting stamps is an emergency.' ... I just don't know that to be true," Carroll said.

Robinson stated Jefferson County is unable to meet what he called "critical financial obligations" such as paying invoices for road materials and other professional services.

"Additionally, payments for cell phones, internet, water, Summit Gas, lease agreements for graders and dump trucks, and vehicle and equipment repair parts cannot be paid. If these issues continue, the Road Department will not be able to pay the electricity bill as early as next month," he wrote.

Franklin maintains that it's crucial for the judge to follow legal and procedural requirements for declarations and calling meetings in relation to states of emergency.

"Otherwise, it can and will be seen as a willful act by Judge Robinson to play on the emotions of the general public to manipulate justices to attend such meetings to approve whatever legislation he brings forward without merit," Franklin said.