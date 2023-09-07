4-star to visit Arkansas with die-hard Hog fan

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman and his coaching staff are expected to host 4-star junior forward Malachi Moreno for an unofficial visit this weekend.

He will be accompanied by a family member who is a Razorback fan.

“I wanted to meet Coach Muss and staff in person,” Moreno said of his desire to visit Arkansas. “It is a great campus and I wanted to see what they were all about after the great seasons they have had.”

Moreno, 7-0 and 215 pounds, of Georgetown, (Ky.) Great Crossing, is a consensus 4-star prospect with offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Florida, Alabama, Indiana, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, LSU, Iowa, Auburn, Creighton and other programs.

His mother, Sarah, and grandfather, Robert Thornton, who is originally from Arkansas, will accompany him to Fayetteville.

“He has been a die-hard fan ever since,” Moreno said.

Moreno made an unofficial visit to Indiana last Saturday and is scheduled to visit Michigan on Sept. 16, Notre Dame on Sept. 23 and Tennessee on Sept. 30.

He averaged 14.9 points, 11.4 rebounds and 4.8 blocks per game as a sophomore for his high school team. He shot 65% from from the field.

On3.com rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 5 center and No. 32 overall prospect in the nation in the 2025 class. He is the No. 1 recruit in Kentucky.

Moreno, who played for Indiana Elite during the summer, participated in the Adidas All-American Camp in early August.

In addition to Musselman, Moreno also communicates with assistant coach Anthony Ruta, recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer and assistant director of recruiting and scouting Blake Wetherington.

“It has been great,” Moreno said of his contact with the Arkansas staff. “I have been talking to Coach Ronnie Brewer since the middle of sophomore year. It has only gotten better since.

“What stands out is the way their whole staff recruits me. It only shows me how much they care about my game and me as a person.”