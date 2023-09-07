Approximately 7,500 Entergy customers remain without power after Wednesday's storm

About 7,500 Entergy customers remained without power in west Little Rock Thursday morning, a company spokesperson said a day after a small burst storm with up to 70 mph winds rolled through the area.

The number, which differed from the roughly 10,700 affected customers that were reported on Entergy's outage map at 11:25 a.m., was down from the peak of roughly 14,000 that were initially without power in the wake of the storm.

"That number is going to continue to fluctuate all throughout the day," said Matt Ramsey. The Entergy spokesperson said the company is working to restore power to a "majority" of customers by 6 p.m. Thursday night.

"The reason for the outages were due to uprooted trees that were caused by wind gusts of 70 - 80 mph, ... the same wind speed as the March 31 tornadoes," Ramsey said.

Jeff Hood, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, clarified this point.

"I guess maybe the only thing to take away from that is the total track of the March 31 tornado, that tornado didn't exhibit 165 mph winds beginning to end," Hood said. "There were portions or sections of that path track where those winds accelerated to 165 mph. But there were a lot of portions of that track that were between 70 and 100 mph winds. So because it was an EF3 and had peak winds of that speed, maybe depending on where one person was working or where one person had damage, maybe they experienced similar damage at that time."

According to Ramsey, the damage includes 50 power poles that need to be replaced or repaired that also had to be serviced after the March 31 tornado. The area with the worst repair needs was the St. Charles neighborhood on the north side of Chenal Parkway. It has roughly nine power poles needing to be replaced.

Ramsey said the cause of the lengthy delay in restoration was location of the power poles that needed to be repaired. Much of them were located in resident's backyards.

"It's hard to reach and get equipment back there because you can't get a bucket truck back there very easily," Ramsey said. "So obviously we're using special equipment in order to end up getting access to these areas."