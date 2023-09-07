The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Sept. 7, 2023

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-22-810. Brandy L. Harden v. State of Arkansas, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Abramson and Virden, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-23-89. James Mayer and Anna Mayer v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CV-22-173. Lynn Mayall v. Diamond Bank, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-328. Amanda Hanson (now Jetton) v. Ernie Hanson, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-689. Christian Paige Parnell and Christian Construction, Inc. v. SNJ Truck Service, Inc., from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-23-11. Kattie Long and James Long v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-22-286. Michael Bolen v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

E-22-298. Dellmarie Dawson v. Director, Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded for further findings. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-588. Corey Steward v. State of Arkansas, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

E-22-305. Deborah Wemette v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed in part; remanded in part. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CR-22-612. William Weir v. State of Arkansas, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Murphy, J., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CR-22-224. Donald Thatcher v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

E-22-309. Kathy Hicks v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and John Cage Enterprises, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

E-22-311. Kathy Hicks v. Director, Division of Workforce Services; and John Cage Enterprises, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remand to supplement the record. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.