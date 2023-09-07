State lawmakers defer action on Arkansas PBS Commission audit

Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday again deferred taking action on an audit that found the Arkansas PBS Commission circumvented and violated certain aspects of state procurement law.

The Standing Committee on State Agencies opted to continue its review of the audit for fiscal 2022 during the panel’s meeting next month. Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, who made the motion to defer consideration of the findings, said some members who wanted to ask questions were not present for Thursday’s meeting.

The committee began its review of the audit last month with lawmakers questioning Arkansas PBS administrators. According to the audit, the agency had made numerous purchases just below a threshold for obtaining bids. Auditors said the Arkansas PBS Commission also paid for portions of goods and services before they were obtained, and it contracted multiple times with two companies owned by the same person.

Auditors had determined that the agency circumvented and violated certain aspects of state procurement law “due, in part, to indifference to select procurement and accounting rules and laws as well as the need to produce over 100 hours of new content in a limited amount of time.”

During the August meeting, lawmakers voted to defer their consideration of the audit until September to allow officials to gather answers to pending questions.

A separate legislative panel on Aug. 23 postponed a decision about whether to recommend the authorization of a merit salary increase for Courtney Pledger, the executive director and chief executive officer of Arkansas PBS, until after lawmakers complete their review of the audit.