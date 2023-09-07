Arkansas officials gear up for the Great Arkansas Cleanup

Arkansas officials on Wednesday heralded the start of the Great Arkansas Cleanup, an annual event that musters thousands of volunteers across the state to remove tons of litter from public spaces.

This year's cleanup will run from Saturday through Oct. 31, said Colbie Jones, director of Keep Arkansas Beautiful during a news conference in North Little Rock.

The Great Arkansas Cleanup is one of two major volunteer cleanup events held in Arkansas each year. The Great American Cleanup is hosted each spring from March through May and is the nation's largest community improvement effort, according to the Keep Arkansas Beautiful website.

"Our nearly 18,000 volunteers annually are our boots on the ground every single day," Jones said.

In 2022, more than 17,500 volunteers clocked in over 145,000 hours as part of cleanup efforts. The total economic value returned to communities in Arkansas last year was just under $4.8 million, according to the agency's website.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the cleanup "not only helps make our state better, but frankly it helps us preserve one of the things that makes Arkansas so special and unique in the first place.

"We're not the Natural State for no reason. We're the Natural State because we are one of the most beautiful states anywhere in America," she said.

Sanders has cited promoting outdoor recreation and tourism as being among her administration's top priorities.

Beyond degrading the environment, litter can negatively affect tourism, economic development and public health, Jones said.

"Often we only think of litter as an environmental impact when in all actuality it impacts every aspect of our lives," she said.

As of Wednesday morning, 61 Arkansas counties had already pre-registered for the Great Arkansas Cleanup.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Great Arkansas Cleanup event can register through the agency's website and receive free supplies while they last on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission is a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism and is one of four agencies that share proceeds from the Amendment 75 1/8-cent conservation tax, according to the agency's website.