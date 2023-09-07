ASU enrolls record 14,903 for fall semester

Arkansas State University has recorded its highest fall semester enrollment in institutional history, Chancellor Todd Shields announced Wednesday afternoon.

The preliminary fall enrollment count is 14,903 students on the 11th day of classes, Shields said.

"This university is poised for great things in the upcoming years," Shields said in a news release. "The more our state learns about the awesome opportunities here at A-State, the more students will choose to come to Jonesboro and become Red Wolves."

The university, which is in Jonesboro, is the second-largest university in the state in terms of enrollment.

A-State's previous all-time fall preliminary head count was 14,144 from fall 2017. The fall 2023 mark of 14,903 represented a 6% growth from last fall's 14,107 students. The back-to-back enrollments over 14,000 for 2022 and 2023 marked a first in the post-pandemic period, the university said in its enrollment announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The university saw growth across almost all categories, particularly in first-time first-year students and the number of students who chose to live in on-campus housing. The 1,608 new students include 163 international students, up 60 students from last fall, and 1,445 domestic first-year students, up from last fall's 1,185. Overall, the class of first-time students was up 20% compared with 2022, A-State said in its enrollment announcement.

This fall, the number of students living on campus is 2,933, the highest number in the post-pandemic period, the university said.

"I know I said this last year about how alive the campus was, but it's moved to another level this fall," Shields said in the news release. "The campus is bustling, full of energy and that's a great feeling."

Other preliminary enrollment numbers from universities in the state include:

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville: 32,140 students.

Harding University in Searcy: 4,608 students.

University of Arkansas at Monticello: 2,758 students.