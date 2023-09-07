JRMC welcomes new surgeon

Jefferson Regional Medical Center announced that Dr. Irfan Qureshi has joined the physician team at Jefferson Regional Surgical Associates. Qureshi specializes in general, trauma and critical care surgery, according to a news release.

He received his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, followed by general surgery residencies at the University of Florida in Jacksonville and the University of Colorado in Aurora.

Qureshi then completed a fellowship in Trauma/Surgical Critical Care at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery.

Jefferson Regional Surgical Associates is located at 1609 W. 40th Ave., Suite 403, according to the release.

NAACP plans meeting

The Pine Bluff NAACP Branch will hold its monthly membership meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St.

Election panel to meet today

Chairman Mike Adam is calling a meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners for 6 p.m. today at the election commission office. The agenda includes the status of the Election Commission Building, the Watson Chapel School Annual Millage Election, and Pine Bluff Sales Tax Elections, according to a news release.

Locals on NH honors' lists

Southern New Hampshire University named local students to its President's and Dean's lists for summer 2023.

The President's List includes: Marneka Creggett of Altheimer, Tammy Newburn of Dumas, Roxanna Clay of Hermitage and Hayley Funderburg of White Hall.

Full-time undergraduate students who earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the term are named to the President's List, according to a news release.

The Dean's List includes: Logan Kalkbrenner of Pine Bluff and Adrianne Cooper of Arkansas City. Students who earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the term are named to the Dean's List.

Area Agency announces menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Sept. 11 -- Chef salad with low fat dressing, cantaloupe, crackers, brownie, and milk.

Sept. 12 -- Open face roast beef with gravy on wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans, dump cake and milk.

Sept. 13 -- Ham and spinach quiche, salad with low fat dressing, Hawaiian fruit, bread stick and milk.

Sept. 14 -- Smothered pork tip with noodles, Brussels sprouts, bread, pineapples, and milk.

Sept. 15 -- Marinated chicken breast, pea and cheese salad, marinated tomato and cucumbers, creamsicle pie, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Registration open for free wellness program

In 2024, Arkansans seeking to improve their physical and mental well-being can take part in a free program, the Blue & You Fitness Challenge. Registration is open for those wanting to create a team, according to a news release. The Challenge was created in 2004 by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Human Services. The goal is to encourage participants to become more active and invested in their whole health.

Those wishing to create a team within their workplace, civic group or group of friends should register their team name at https://blueandyoufitnesschallenge-ark.com by Jan. 25, 2024. The three-month Challenge is tailored for all fitness and wellness levels and begins March 1. The Challenge is designed to be a fun way to improve wellness. Team members log their daily activity and healthy behaviors into the free Wellable® app or online platform, or they can sync their fitness trackers for easier logging.

Participants earn points for their team by exercising, taking part in healthy behaviors such as getting a good night's sleep and meditating, drinking water or even watching one of the free wellness webinars.