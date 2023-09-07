Sections
Cybersecurity information series planned at First Presbyterian Church of Rogers

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

ROGERS -- First Presbyterian Church of Rogers will host a free cybersecurity information series over the next three months.

The sessions are:

Understanding attackers and the internet: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

Understanding social media and its dangers: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 14.

Detecting scams and protecting yourself: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Nov. 11

The series will be presented by Gregg Robbins, head of cybersecurity for Watco Companies, a multinational railroad and transportation logistics company, according to a news release.

Each session is stand alone for anyone ages 16 and older regardless of computer skills. Handouts with additional reference materials are provided for each session, according to the release.

The church is at 1901 S. 26th St.

Call (479) 636-5542 or visit https://fpcrogers.com/happenings/ for more information.

