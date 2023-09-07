Director of boards and commissions leaving Sander’s staff

Alex Flemister, director of boards and commissions for Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, will depart the governor's office later this month to launch The Flemister Group that will focus on private ventures and real estate, Flemister said this week.

A part of The Flemister Group will be incorporating the relaunch of AF Strategies, a consulting firm with an emphasis on out-of-state and federal services, he said in a written statement.

Among other things, Flemister served as director of operations on Sanders' campaign and as associate director for the White House Office of Public Liaison under President Trump. He is a graduate of the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business.

Flemister said it's been an honor of a lifetime serving on Sanders' senior team, and he will always be thankful the governor asked him to come home after his time at the White House.

"From the campaign to transition and now in the Governor's Office, I have witnessed firsthand the Governor's care and passion for the state of Arkansas," he said.

"After almost three years with Team Sanders, I look forward to serving our Governor in new ways," Flemister said.

Sanders said in a written statement that "Alex was one of the Day One staffers on my campaign and has been a highly effective member of my administration since my first day in office.

"I know he has a great future ahead of him and we are all excited to see what the next chapter brings," Sanders said.