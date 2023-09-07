Equivocal terms

"Away from goodness in the current data base." That's how Morton Thiokol staff engineer Roger Boisjoly, in a hearing investigating the 1986 Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, said he described the possibility that the O-rings in Challenger's booster rockets would fail.

Morton Thiokol made Challenger's booster rockets, and Boisjoly's comment was made during a teleconference with NASA engineers the evening before the shuttle's fateful launch. He could have said that the relatively extreme cold air on launch morning would likely cause the O-rings to fail, but he didn't.

Instead, he equivocated.

The practice of equivocating stems from a desire to not implicate oneself or to avoid blame, and it often may include doublespeak (language meant to mislead or to reduce negative implications).

In the mid- to late 20th century, equivocating with doublespeak became so frequent in industrial and governmental policy statements that in 1974, the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) established its annual Doublespeak Award.

The NCTE website notes that the nuclear power industry won the award in 1979 "for inventing a whole lexicon of jargon and euphemisms used before, during, and after the Three Mile Island accident and serving to downplay the dangers of nuclear accidents." For example, it called an explosion an "energetic disassembly," and a fire became "rapid oxidation."

President Ronald Reagan won the 1983 award for calling the MX intercontinental ballistic missile a "Peacekeeper."

In 1991, the U.S. Department of Defense won "for language its spokespersons in Washington and in the military used to gloss over realities of the war in the Persian Gulf." Among other euphemisms, it referred to a bombing mission as "visiting a site."

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, won in 2015 "for referring to the Keystone XL Pipeline with the euphemism 'Keystone Jobs Bill' during her response to President Obama's State of the Union Address."

Today, old people have become "senior citizens," used cars are "previously owned vehicles" and lying politicians admit only to "misspeaking." Although no longer in use officially, Walt Disney World used to call throw-up a "protein spill" when a guest revisited a recent meal.

Perhaps the most dangerous equivocation of all is use of the term "climate change." While its preference has outlived earlier terms such as "global warming" and "greenhouse effect," it fails to incorporate any human responsibility for the length or severity of climate cycles.

Of course, it's clear that over time, the Earth's climate has evolved from cold (ice ages) to hot (interglacials), without any human influence. And just because climate extremes seem more evident now than before internal combustion engines became widely used, it doesn't mean that human uses of fossil fuels are responsible for all recent climate extremes.

There is, however, sufficient evidence that human activity contributes to edging the planet toward a tipping point that sorely limits any extension of temperate normalcy. If one accepts the probability that human activity has decreased the time to when Earth may not support human life, then it's time to clearly label that activity as what it is: industrialized mass suicide.

Although believers in climate change caused by humans may want to call the phenomenon by less descriptive names such as climate crisis, environmental degradation, climate chaos or global climate disruption, it's more than that.

If the climate is changing for the very worst, meaning eventually Earth becomes uninhabitable, then any purposeful human effect on the speed of change should be described without equivocation, to stop misleading people and to assign responsibility.

Failing to rename it as industrialized mass suicide is "away from goodness in the current data base."

Bruce Plopper is a journalism professor emeritus in the UALR School of Mass Communication.