Fisher announces run for JP

Former Justice of the Peace Jimmy Fisher Sr. will seek election to the Jefferson County Quorum Court.

Fisher previously served 10 years on the Quorum Court, including three terms representing District 5 and two terms for District 3 from 2005 to 2009. As a JP, Fisher chaired the public safety committee and the finance committee, according to a news release.

A lifelong resident of Pine Bluff, Fisher is a 1971 graduate of Watson Chapel High School and graduated from Arkansas Baptist College.

"Fisher emphasized that his track record of leadership includes public service in education, serving on the Pine Bluff School Board for a total of six years, including one term as president," according to a news release. "Fisher's focus on education also extends to his eighth year as a paraprofessional in the Pine Bluff School District."

Fisher said his accomplishments on the Quorum Court helped improve the county's welfare.

"I played a crucial role in helping to secure raises for county employees and successfully balancing the county budget. Working with County Judge Gerald Robinson, our efforts also contributed to the establishment of three new county buildings and attracted businesses to Jefferson County, resulting in economic growth," according to the release.

He is also a man of faith.

"In my 23 years as a pastor, I have witnessed the importance of cooperation and collaboration for the betterment of our community and I want to bring those qualities back to the Quorum Court," Fisher said. "My focus on public safety, roads, and economic prosperity has led me to actively participate in various committees, including budget and finance, public safety, community development, education, judicial, and youth and recreation."

He credits his loving family for inspiring his commitment to public service. Married to Nora Fisher for 30 years, he is the father of six children, 16 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

"As a public servant, I believe in leaving a lasting legacy that benefits future generations in Jefferson County," Fisher said.

Fisher wants to serve as justice of the peace by "working for others' needs." As voters head to the polls, he remains confident that citizens can trust in his vision for a prosperous, safe, and vibrant community, he said.