Five RoughRider pitchers combine on two-hitter

RoughRidgers 4, Naturals 0

Five Frisco RoughRiders pitchers combined on a two-hitter to blank the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Wednesday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

Singles by Cayden Wallace (Greenbrier, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Peyton Wilson were all the Naturals managed offensively. Frisco got the only run it would need in the bottom of the first on Wyatt Langford's sacrifice fly. Catcher Scott Kapers, who went 2 for 2 with a walk, added a two-run single in the second and Chris Seise had a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Eric Cerantola (0-1) took the loss for the Naturals. He allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 5 hits over 5 innings, while striking out 7 and walking 3. Aidan Anderson (1-3) earned the win relief for Frisco, pitching two scoreless innings.