Friends recall Taggart legacy

The untimely death of Maurice Taggart shook the lives of those who knew, loved and cared about him.

Taggart, 43, of Pine Bluff, passed away Aug. 30. A funeral service for Taggart is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at Judah Restoration Center in Pine Bluff, with Pastor Glenn Barnes Sr. officiating. His body will lie in state from 1:15 p.m. until service time.

As loved ones gather today to honor his life and legacy many reflect on the impact he had during his life.

Married to County Clerk Shawndra Taggart for over two decades with children, Maurice Taggart has always stressed his roots in Pine Bluff, his love for his family, and the desire to see his hometown improve. Hired as the executive director of Urban Renewal Agency in 2018, Taggart always spoke about his humble beginnings and his opportunity to give back.

Taggart told The Commercial in 2020 he was "born and raised here. Left, went on to college, did our thing, and now we have given ourselves to the benefit of this city. Ten years from now, my hope and a lot of prayers, we can look back and we can say 'I left here in 1998 to go to college and I remember what Pine Bluff used to be. I want to be able to look back and say it was hard, but the results were well worth it."

"Maurice was a dear friend of mine," said Ryan Watley, CEO of Go Forward Pine Bluff who worked closely with Taggart during his tenure with Urban Renewal. "We met as part of our work to improve Pine Bluff."

Many of the projects are underway such as the conversion of the condemned Admiral Benbow Inn hotel into a go-kart track, the acquisition of the convention center Plaza Hotel, renovations of the Pine Bluff Convention Center, stabilization of downtown buildings, and land assembly in downtown Pine Bluff for future development.

"Our shared dedication made us great friends outside of work," said Watley. "He will be missed and I will always remember our fellowship."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington described Taggart's death as "a tragic loss."

"We know that was our community brother, our son," said Washington, adding the entire community lost a great citizen. "The city council extends our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Taggart came to the agency from the Pine Bluff City Attorney's Office, where he worked as the trial coordinator. He also served as an adjunct professor at Southeast Arkansas College and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he taught business law, introduction to criminal justice, constitutional law, law as a career and legal reasoning. He also served as chairman of the advisory Home Health Governing Board at the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas and as a board member for T.O.P.P.S.

"The TOPPS family is deeply saddened by the loss of Maurice Taggart, who served as a board member and vice president from 2019 to 2023," TOPPS president Gina Alley and Executive Director Annette Dove said in a news release. "We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones on behalf of our Board of Directors, staff, volunteers and students."

Taggart graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, with a bachelor of arts degree in communication and the William H. Bowen School of Law with a Juris Doctorate. After passing the bar exam he was sworn in by the Arkansas Judiciary in May of 2021. Shortly after he resigned from Urban Renewal, he opened Taggart Law Firm in Pine Bluff.

Nicole Wesley wrote Monday on the Brown Funeral Home website under Taggart's obituary that she spoke on the phone with him frequently because he helped her family with a case.

"We do not live in the state of Arkansas and were referred to him to handle a case. He did a superb job. So much so, that I hired him for another legal matter in July. The man we knew would consistently speak in reverence about his family. He told us how he would not have achieved what he did without his wife. My family is so saddened to hear of his passing and have nothing but respect for the work he did for us. We send our deepest condolences for his family and pray that you all have all the support, love and healing you need at this difficult time."

Previously, Taggart worked in the office of Pulaski County Circuit Clerk Pat O'Brien.

Taggart served as Minority Outreach Coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. In this position, he developed the agency's work plan for minority recruitment and retention, outreach strategies, and assisted the administration on legislative issues. In 2009 Taggart served as the Director of Community Affairs for the Arkansas lieutenant governor's office.

Taggart was also involved in the community and with his church. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. remembered his fraternity brother, who joined the Pine Bluff alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi on April 12, 2018.

"Maurice's untimely passing has left an irreplaceable void within our fraternity, one that we, who knew him best, find exceptionally difficult to fill," said Woods. "Beyond his initiation, Maurice became a dedicated and passionate servant of our organization."

Woods said one of Taggart's notable contributions was his service on the fraternity's bylaws committee.

"In this role, he showcased his meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to our fraternity's governance," said Woods. "His dedication was instrumental in the forming of the bylaws committee to review our governing documents that will later leave a lasting impact on our chapter's operations."

Taggart also served as the former chairman of the Political Action Committee.

"Maurice was a beacon of light to our fraternity. His words of wisdom and personal approach to his fellow brothers was like no other," said Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity member Gavin Brown. "I will remember how he always went out of his way for all, and specifically being someone who was a mentor for me, wanting nothing but achievement in abundance. I will never forget the impact he had in our bond and it will live forever."

Woods said Taggart's life story is not just about the challenges he faced but the incredible strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to Kappa Alpha Psi that he demonstrated throughout his journey.

"His presence amongst us was a source of inspiration and a reminder of the enduring bonds of brotherhood," said Woods. "As we remember our dear Brother Maurice, let us also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind. His memory will forever serve as a testament to the power of fraternity, dedication, and the profound impact one individual can make, even in the face of adversity."