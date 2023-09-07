FYI Calendar: Weekend includes music, art, Latin dance and a rock swap





Today

Gallery Conversation -- With Associate Museum Educator Paramita Sarkar, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Global Ties, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Thursday -- With Still on the Hill, Carousel Orchestra, Ozark Free Music Society & Kory McKelvy & Band, food trucks & more, 5:30-9 p.m., on the Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

Trillium Salon Series -- Christina Silvius, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Anastasia: The Musical" -- Presented by the Young Actors Guild of Fort Smith, 7 p.m. Sept. 7-8; 2 & 7 p.m. Sept. 9, King Opera House in Van Buren. $12-$20. kingoperahouse.com; weareyag.com.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, extended through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Friday

Arkansas Comic Con -- With William Shatner, Jonathan Frakes & more, Sept. 8-10, Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. $25-$80. arkansascomiccon.com.

September Art Classes -- Sept. 8-9, Terra Studios in Durham. Prices vary. usingart.org.

Plein Air Painting -- 5-7 p.m. Sept. 8-10; Sept. 15; Sept. 22, in the Lower Ramble in Fayetteville. Free for ages 18 & older. communitycreativecenter.org.

Friday Date Night -- Pottery wheel, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 or 15, Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $48 per person. communitycreativecenter.org.

"Sonic Blossom" -- With the Arkansas Philharmonic, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $50. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Chaffee Crossing Farmers & Artisans Market -- "A Rockin' Good Time" with a car & truck show, more than 170 vendors, music and more, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 11821 Darby Ave. in Chaffee Crossing, Fort Smith. Email Info@ChaffeeCrossingFam.com.

Container Gardening Basics -- 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Battlefield Tour -- 9 a.m., Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. 846-2990.

Author Talk -- And book signing with Suzanne Woods Fisher & Shelley Shepard Gray, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Ozark Quilt Fair -- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the grounds of the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165; shilohmuseum.org.

Maker Faire Community Build -- Build a cardboard robot with Jason Jones, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Rock Swap -- Hosted by the NWA Gem & Mineral Society, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the clubhouse at the corner of Arkansas 43 & Lawlis Road, north of Siloam Springs. Free. Email delanec3@earthlink.net.

Antique Autos in the Ozarks -- Parade at 11 a.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. EurekaSpringsChamber.com.

Book Signing -- With Harold Trisler, author of "Finding the Lost Dalton," 12:30 p.m., Bookish in the Bakery District, Fort Smith. Free. bakeryfs.com.

Gallery Talk -- "Sonic Blossom" with Assistant Curator of Contemporary Art Xuxa Rodriguez, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scrapbooking for Kids -- 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Adult Workshop -- Narrative art with Madison Svendgard, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Autumn Vegetable Gardening -- With Susan Esche from Benton County Master Gardeners, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Book Signing -- With Kylee Kidder, author of "A Heart's Journey," 2:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Backyard Bugs -- A concert for kids, 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10. ozarkfolkways.org.

NWA Book Swap -- Bring a book, take a book, chat with other readers & more, 6-9 p.m., The Apollo on Emma in Springdale. $10-$20 at eventbrite.com.

Fort Smith Symphony -- One Hundred Years celebration, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$55. fortsmithsymphony.org.

Social Dance Night -- Latin Dance Adventures, 7 p.m.-midnight, Crystal Bridges Museum. $18. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com




