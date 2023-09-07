Game of Week

GAC Game of the Week

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST (1-0, 1-0) AT NO. 12 HARDING (1-0, 1-0)

WHEN 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

WHY THE INTRIGUE This matchup pits the only head-to-head matchup that features teams that won their season openers. Oklahoma Baptist made enough plays early and late to hold off Arkansas Tech 23-21, while Harding blitzed Southern Nazarene 53-20. The overall series has decisively swayed in Harding's favor, but the 2023 version appears to be more fascinating that the previous matchups.

KEY PLAYER TO WATCH FOR OKLAHOMA BAPTIST Quarterback Aidan Thompson. The redshirt sophomore, who had his season cut short last year because of injury, threw for 199 yards and a touchdown in the win over Arkansas Tech. He also kept drives alive by rushing for 39 yards on the ground, but perhaps the most important thing was that he was sacked only once and didn't turn the ball over.

KEY PLAYER TO WATCH FOR HARDING The entire offensive backfield. It's almost a pick-your-poison type of scenario for opposing teams when they face the Bisons. Last week, 13 players had a carry for Harding, and eight of them finished with double-digit yards rushing. Braden Jay led with 63 yards on six carries, and Blake Delacruz followed with 51 yards on 11 carries -- four of which were touchdowns.