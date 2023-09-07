Helena-West Helena has kennel repossessed

The Phillips County city of Helena-West Helena has long had a stray dog problem — ranging from a former mayor who ran afoul of the federal government in 2008 for turning dogs loose into the St. Francis National Forest to fend for themselves to a new animal shelter delivered near the end of last year only to be repossessed by the manufacturer.

For years, according to press reports, city government in the Arkansas Delta city of Helena-West Helena has battled myriad problems ranging from crumbling infrastructure affecting city streets, drainage, water and other amenities and services to issues with violent crime, a declining population, shrinking revenues and political infighting that at times has virtually paralyzed city government.

According to reports in the Helena-West Helena World newspaper, the city has been without an animal shelter since October 2021 after a raid on a shelter run by the Humane Society of the Delta resulted in the facility being shut down and the director, Reta Merritt Roberts, charged with 320 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Each charge carries a possible maximum fine of $1,000 and up to one year in jail. According to court records, Roberts is scheduled to appear in Phillips County Circuit Court later this month for an evidence suppression hearing.

Former Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday that he had arranged with Horizon Structures LLC of Atglen, Pa., to deliver a 12-enclosure prefabricated kennel to a site near the city’s landfill where a concrete foundation slab had been poured. Smith said he had arranged for a matching grant of $50,000 from the Bissell Foundation to help the city meet the $116,000 cost for the kennel, which was delivered on Dec. 20, 2022, less than two weeks before Smith left office.

Smith, who served one term as mayor, was defeated for reelection by then Alderman Christopher Franklin, who was sworn in last January.

According to Justin Zook, owner of Horizon Structures, the kennel was repossessed Aug. 23 after the city failed to make any further payments on the structure. He said it was picked up from where it had been delivered, still in the packing crates, an electric utility pole installation the only evidence of activity on the site. Zook confirmed on Tuesday that the company had picked up the structure but he declined to discuss any of the financial arrangements made with the city. He did say as far as his company was concerned, the matter was closed with the repossession of the kennel.

“As far as I know, everything is closed for the most part,” Zook said. “We haven’t received word that they have received final documents or anything yet but we’re pretty much [done] on our end.” Zook said the situation with the city was unusual in his experience.

“We deal a lot with cities and municipalities and we haven’t had too many issues,” he said. “This is kind of a first for us.” Smith said the city’s association with the Bissell Foundation and with Cathy Bissell had provided opportunities to address the problems but said the current city administration did not follow through.

“We had the opportunity to go from being a laughingstock nationally to having something we could be really proud of, and Cathy Bissell was helping us do that in this way and many other ways,” he said. “Now the person who started us down that track is in charge and here we go again.” Smith was referring to James Valley who, as mayor in 2008, turned between 10 and 15 dogs loose from the city’s animal shelter to fend for themselves in nearby St. Francis National Forest. Valley is now the chief of staff for Franklin, the current mayor.

Smith said the situation has left the city in an untenable situation, trying to deal with the lack of a workable animal control department and a grant to fund an animal shelter that the city may now be faced with having to pay back to the donor.

“Yeah, it was half paid for with other people’s money,” Smith said. “OPM, the best kind.” Prior to ordering the kennel, Smith said, he toured a similar shelter from the same vendor in a neighboring city. Even though the kennel ordered for Helena-West Helena was small — only 12 enclosures — Smith said a robust adoption plan on the city’s part could have alleviated any concerns about the size of the shelter.

“I was convinced you don’t need 30 or more stalls,” he said. “What I was convinced of is that you need a robust animal adoption program, helping them get the transport costs taken care of … if you take care of all those problems you don’t have an animal control issue. … But none of that has happened.” Smith said that roving packs of dogs have created a public safety issue, especially with a growing network of bicycle trails that wind through the area and riders experiencing dog attacks. He said without a facility to keep animals whose owners fail to comply with local ordinances, the city has no recourse to deal with the packs of dogs.

“We’ve had well-known packs of dogs who have attacked these bikers,” he said. “Ordinances don’t work if you don’t have the ability to enforce them. You’ve got to have a place to put them and hold them and all of that stuff.” Smith said his wife, who is an avid biker, has been attacked by roving packs of dogs while biking on the trails around the city, making a trip to the emergency room necessary.

Attempts to contact Franklin were successful initially, but Franklin said any information would have to come from Valley, who he said has been working to resolve the problem.

“He’ll be back in touch within the next two minutes,” Franklin said after he was reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon.

However, Valley never followed up and numerous subsequent attempts to reach Franklin to learn how the city is dealing with the animal control problem were unsuccessful.

Mark Hayes, executive director of the Arkansas Municipal League, said although cities are not required to have an animal control program, most cities do as a “quality of life” issue.

“I think what you’ll find is it’s one of those basic services that cities routinely do,” Hayes said. “But, lots of places do it differently through contracts, agreements with the county or any number of things.”