Hindsville man receives 1-year probation for participating in U.S. Capitol riot

by Alex Thomas | Today at 2:04 p.m.

WASHINGTON — A Madison County man was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Brennen Cline Machacek of Hindsville entered a guilty plea in May to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a government building. He initially faced four misdemeanor charges related to his involvement in the riot.

Federal prosecutors recommended 30 days in jail coupled with 60 hours of community service for Machacek, a Marine Corps veteran. His defense requested a sentence consisting of probation, community service, a $500 restitution payment and a $10 special assessment.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb additionally ordered Machacek to complete 30 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution payment and a $10 special assessment.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost. The former president faces federal charges related to his claims regarding the outcome and efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.


