Zheng, identified by Chinese authorities as a 38-year-old man from the nation's Inner Mongolia region, is one of two people accused of plowing a hole through the Great Wall with an excavator because they wanted a shortcut to a construction site.

Patrick J. Spina IV faces criminal mischief and harassment counts after Galloway Township, N.J., police say he used a drone to drop packets of neon-hued rescue dye into swimming pools as a prank.

Marc Fesneau, France's agriculture minister, says banning 21 words such as "steak" and "fillet" from the labels of plant-based food products involves loyalty to consumers and producers in the nation known for its language preservationists and love of meat.

Bjorn Olson, an Army Reserve captain and a Minnesota legislator on the panel designing a state flag to replace the current one that has been deemed offensive by American Indians, says the task will be difficult for him since state soldiers carried a similar flag when they held the Union line at Gettysburg, Pa.

Deja Nicole Taylor, who has pleaded guilty to two federal felonies since her 6-year-old son shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom, should go to jail until her October sentencing, say prosecutors who contend her drug use has violated release conditions.

Rex Heuermann, a suspect in the deaths of four women found on New York's Gilgo Beach, is also a deadbeat boss, asserts a state lawsuit seeking almost $70,000 in back wages, penalties and interest for the architect's former executive assistant.

Ryuji Kimura is fit for trial, say prosecutors who indicted him in a bomb attack on Japanese premier Fumio Kishida, with court records citing Kimura's anger at being barred as an election candidate.

Mynda Smith, whose sister Neysa Tonks was one of 58 people initially killed by a Las Vegas gunman in 2017, says she never thought "this journey could be filled with so much light" as the memorial designed by a committee to which she belonged -- one that will feature 58 candle-like beams -- was approved by local officials.

Elizabeth Wilkins says Leo was totally fine, ate four cans of tuna then went outside to hunt a mouse as they were reunited 26 days after the cat was swept away along with everything else the teacher owned when her Juneau, Alaska, home collapsed into a swollen river.