The nation in brief Judge rules 2019 Trump remarks libelous

Judge rules 2019 Trump remarks libelous

NEW YORK -- Four months after a civil trial jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, a federal judge has ruled that still more of the ex-president's comments about her were libelous, meaning an upcoming second trial will concern only how much more he has to pay her.

The ruling Wednesday stands to streamline significantly the second trial, set for Jan. 15, the day of the Iowa Republican caucuses. It concerns remarks that Trump made in 2019, after Carroll first publicly claimed that he sexually attacked her in a dressing room after a chance meeting at a luxury department store in 1996. He denies that anything happened between them.

The first trial, this spring, concerned the sexual assault allegation and whether some 2022 Trump comments were defamatory. Jurors awarded Carroll $5 million, finding that she was sexually abused but rejecting her allegation that she was raped.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote that the "substantive content" of the 2019 and 2022 statements was the same. And when the jury found that Trump indeed sexually abused Carroll, it effectively established that his 2019 statements also were false and defamatory, the judge said.

Carroll and her attorneys "look forward to trial limited to damages for the original defamatory statements Donald Trump made," said her lawyer Roberta Kaplan, who's not related to the judge.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba said Wednesday that his legal team is confident that the jury verdict will be overturned.

Court halts school district gender policy

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A judge on Wednesday halted a Southern California school district from requiring parents to be notified if their children change their gender identification or pronouns at school.

San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Thomas S. Garza ruled after California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley Unified School District for adopting a policy requiring schools to tell parents when their children change their pronouns or use a bathroom of a gender other than the one listed on their official paperwork.

"Today's decision by the San Bernardino Superior Court rightfully upholds the state rights of our LGBTQ+ students and protects kids from harm by immediately halting the board's forced outing policy," Bonta said in a statement.

Garza's order halts the district's policy while Bonta's lawsuit continues.

Bonta argues the policy will forcibly out transgender students in violation of their privacy rights and threaten their well-being. Chino Valley contends the policy seeks to involve parents so they can provide support their children need.

Man challenges Missouri's death penalty

Missouri's capital punishment law, one of only three in the country allowing a judge to hand down a death sentence, is unconstitutional, contend attorneys for a man being sentenced Friday.

Judge Marco Roldan will consider the motion for a life sentence at Ian McCarthy's hearing.

A jury in June convicted McCarthy, 45, of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Clinton police officer Gary Lee Michael Jr. during a 2017 traffic stop. After days of deliberation, the jury informed the judge that it couldn't decide between life in prison without parole or death.

The motion calls Missouri "a clear outlier" and states that the law violates the Eighth Amendment guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment. Henry County Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray on Wednesday declined to comment on the constitutional question, but she said she is still seeking the death penalty.

Pennsylvania prison escapee still loose

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- A murderer made a brazen escape from a suburban Philadelphia jail yard by scaling a wall, climbing over razor wire and jumping from a roof in a breakout that wasn't detected by guards for a full hour, authorities said Wednesday as the killer eluded a widening manhunt for a seventh day.

The timeline and details of Danelo Cavalcante's escape -- including that he got out using the same route another prisoner took in May -- were released as police from various agencies flooded a search zone of increasingly worried residents. A tower guard on duty during the breakout was put on leave as part of the escape investigation.

The escape and search have attracted international attention and became big news in Cavalcante's native Brazil. The main newspaper in Rio de Janeiro ran a lengthy story Wednesday with the headline "Dangerous hide-and-seek."

Howard Holland, the acting warden of the Chester County Prison, played a security video at a news conference Wednesday. It shows the 34-year-old Cavalcante standing in a passageway next to the jail yard before bracing his hands on one wall and his feet on another then "crab-walking" up the walls out of the camera's view.

"What was perhaps overlooked was the fact that addressing the single point of physical countermeasures should have been bolstered by additional means. We are addressing that," Holland said. He said the prison was fully staffed when Cavalcante broke out.



