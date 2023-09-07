Legislative panel endorses consultant to help lawmakers’ effort to stem rising insurance costs for state’s schools, colleges, universities

A legislative panel on Wednesday authorized the Bureau of Legislative Research to enter into contract negotiations with Meadors, Adams & Lee Insurance Co. of Little Rock to be a consultant to help state lawmakers develop plans aimed at stemming rising property insurance costs for school districts and colleges and universities in Arkansas.

In a voice vote without any audible dissenters or discussion, the Legislative Council Executive Subcommittee voted to authorize the contract negotiations after it heard presentations from officials representing Meadors, Adams & Lee Insurance Co. and Cadence Insurance and asked questions to the officials.

The subcommittee also authorized the bureau to submit the proposed contract to the Legislative Council's Policy-Making Subcommittee for review, with the Legislative Council having authority for final approval of the proposed contract.

Meadors, Adams & Lee Insurance submitted a proposal with a price of up to $50,000, and Cadence Insurance submitted a proposal with a price of up to $78,000, according to the bureau.

These two companies and Stephens Insurance initially submitted proposals to the Bureau of Legislative Research to seek the consulting contract, but Stephens Insurance withdrew its proposal late last month.

"At this point I think it makes sense for us to bow out of the process and leave it to your other proposed vendors to provide hourly consulting work," Stephens Insurance President Ron W. Adams said in an email dated Aug. 30 to Bureau of Legislative Research Chief Legal Counsel Jill Thayer. "We certainly appreciate the opportunity, and if the other vendors do not work out for you we would welcome the opportunity to visit again at our proposed fee."

On July 21, the Legislative Council approved Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' requests for $11 million in one-time funds to help school districts pay for rising property insurance premiums. At the time, the council also authorized the Bureau of Legislative Research to issue a request for proposals for a consultant to help lawmakers develop plans aimed at curbing rising property insurance costs for school districts and colleges and universities.

The council approved the governor's requests for $11 million from the state's restricted reserve fund after she announced the state would cover 30% of the cost of the increased premiums for the public schools' property insurance and laid the blame on insurance companies for the large increase in premiums, saying the companies are trying to take advantage of already financially strapped public schools.

State Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain has said rising school property insurance premiums are due to a "convergence of factors -- poor claims experience, difficult conditions in the insurance marketplace and a negative outlook from weather models."

Currently, school districts purchase property insurance coverage through one of two separate entities, the Arkansas Public School Insurance Trust administered by the Arkansas Insurance Department or the Arkansas School Board Association, according to the bureau. For the 2023-24 plan year, school districts face increased property insurance premiums under both of these plans.

According to the bureau, the Executive Subcommittee's objective with the contract for consulting services is to give Legislative Council members detailed and accurate information about a multi-year strategic path forward that provides property insurance to K-12 school districts and higher ed institutions at reasonable and predictable premium rates and allows for consistent governance of the plans and legislative oversight. That includes options for revisions to current plans, including the possibility of combining the two plans and implementing a self-insured structure or utilizing reinsurance or some combination of self-insurance with reinsurance above recommended specific aggregate limits, according to the bureau.

Subcommittee Co-Chairman Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, said Wednesday he is looking at the possibility of placing $50 million to $100 million in state funds in the property insurance plans for the school districts.

"We got to get it fixed," he said.

The consultant will be required to provide this information in a timely manner to the Executive Subcommittee in order to assist the subcommittee in compiling its final report to the Legislative Council before the start of the fiscal session that begins in April 2024, according to the bureau. A final report from the subcommittee, including proposed legislation, will be provided to the Legislative Council by March 15, 2024.