Lengthy trip ends UAM skid





The University of Arkansas at Monticello went a long way to pick up its first victory of the season last week.

The Boll Weevils put an end to a seven-game losing streak, dating back to last year, by winning at Northwestern Oklahoma State 49-24 on Aug. 31, in a game that may have had a little extra meaning behind it. The only team the Rangers beat during their 1-10 season last season was UAM, 26-23 at Monticello after the Boll Weevils missed a potential game-tying field goal with just over a minute left to play.

The rematch wasn't nearly as close this time around, at least over the final 17 minutes. UAM (1-0, 1-0 Great American Conference) scored the game's final 22 points and never looked back in making the 546-mile trip to Alva, Okla., a successful one.

"It was a long trip, nine hours," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said. "We had a few kids sicks, too. ... It was just a long trip. But to go there and get a win, it's a big deal. So we're excited, grateful and definitely don't take it for granted.

"It's hard to win in this league convincingly, and we're a team that feels good about where we're at. We've just go to stay healthy and give ourselves a chance."

Chances were plentiful for the Boll Weevils, who churned out 500 yards of offense. UAM scored on eight of its 16 possessions, with quarterback Demilon Brown accounting for five touchdowns and 395 yards. Nick Howard had 6 catches for 140 yards and 3 scores. Isaiah Cross chipped in with 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.

The Boll Weevils' defense also made plays throughout, including forcing three turnovers and held Northwestern Oklahoma State to 295 yards. That comprehensive effort gave Jackson a reason to be optimistic, especially with the job his guys did on the interior and special teams.

"We're still pretty young up front offensively and defensively as far as experience," he said. "So I was glad that we had guys play well, both offensive and defensive line wise. Last year, we had to play a lot of people because of injuries, a lot of younger guys.

"But they got that great experience, and then getting that first game under their belt was a good thing. That was probably was the biggest plus, along with our kicking game, coming out of it."

UAM will be looking for payback again Saturday when it hosts Southwestern Oklahoma State (0-1, 0-1). The Bulldogs won 37-27 last season.

HARDING

Doing Bisons' things

Harding might not have accumulated the amount of rushing yardage it's used to generating, but it was just as dominant on the ground in its 2023 debut.

The Bisons, who led the NCAA Division II in rushing last season with 335 yards per game, had six players run for at least 20 yards each in their 53-20 demolition of Southern Nazarene last week. That helped Harding (1-0, 1-0 Great American Conference) finish with 282 yards rushing, which was the ninth-best total last week in the division.

Braden Jay led the way with 63 yards on four attempts, while Blake Delacruz had 51 yards on 11 carries, including 4 first-half touchdowns that allowed the Bisons to open up a 35-0 lead at halftime. And while it continuously pounded the Crimson Storm with his ground attack, Harding, which moved up two spots in the American Football Coaches Association top 25 poll to No. 12, was just as imposing on defense.

Southern Nazarene, which was third in NCAA Division II in rushing a year ago, was held to 145 yards against the Bisons while turning the ball over six times.

"I wish the guys, if they're going to play that well, they'd let me know," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "I thought our defensive staff had a great plan, had the guys really ready to go. We've got a long way to go, but we've got a chance to have a good football team.

"I thought the kids played really hard [Saturday]."

ARKANSAS TECH

Starting anew

Fans can expect to hear a new voice over the public address system this fall for Arkansas Tech (0-1, 0-1 Great American Conference).

Long-time announcer Tom Kamerling recently stepped down after calling the Wonder Boys' home games for more than 50 years.

"Dating back to the early 1970s, Tom Kamerling's voice has been synonymous with Wonder Boys and Golden Suns athletics," Arkansas Tech Athletic Director Abby Davis said in a news release. "Through his earlier work as a radio play-by-play commentator and his service as public address announcer of the past two decades, Tom has been an integral part of many of the greatest moments in Arkansas Tech athletics history. No one loves the Wonder Boys and Golden Suns more than Tom.

"We are grateful for his outstanding service and look forward to his continued presences at Tech games in the years to come."

Drew Brent will take Kamerling's place and will be on the microphone Saturday when the Wonder Boys face Southern Nazarene (0-1, 0-1) in their home opener at Thone Stadium. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

OUACHITA BAPTIST

Solid start

There was no better way for Ouachita Baptist, ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division II, to start off the season than the way it did.

The Tigers thoroughly handled Southwestern Oklahoma State 38-14 on the road behind overpowering efforts everywhere.

OBU Coach Todd Knight said he was thrilled about his team getting off on the right foot, but he mentioned there was a lot of room for improvement.

"The No. 1 goal for us is always to win that first game," he said. "We kind of call that season one, and we got season one done and accomplished that goal. When you win a game, it's still so many things you can do to improve.

"And coming off that game, we've got a lot of work to do."

Knight's group put in a wealth of work in dismantling the Bulldogs. OBU (1-0, 1-0 Great American Conference) got 283 yards and four touchdown passes from quarterback Riley Harms and 168 yards out of its rushing attack. The Tigers, who have an abundance of experience back on defense, gave up less than 200 yards, registered 6 sacks and had 10 tackles for 36 yards in losses.

"We did some good things, but there were some things that we didn't do well," Knight said. "As a defense, the No. 1 thing that we've got to do better is we've got to create turnovers. We didn't create any in the game, and that's kind of a contentious point. That's something that we have to do."

HENDERSON STATE

Just like planned

The game plan for Henderson State (1-0, 1-0 Great American Conference) may or may not have included pounding away at East Central (Okla.) last week, but that's precisely what the Reddies did.

The Tigers seemingly wore down as the game went on, opening the door for Henderson State to pull away for a 41-13 victory. The Reddies ran the ball 41 times and finished with 126 yards rushing, which doesn't appear to be much on the surface. However, that 3.1-yard per carry average took a toll on the front lines for East Central (Okla.).

"We pounded on them and pounded on them," Henderson State Coach Scott Maxfield said. "I thought our offense really controlled the game, and ultimately, I think we wore them out in that second half."

The Tigers held a 68-66 advantage in offensive snaps, but the Reddies were the ones that appeared fresher after halftime.

After giving up 191 yards in the first half, Henderson State allowed 104 yards over the final two quarters, including only 29 in the fourth. That ground and pound recipe might very well be a promising option for the Reddies again this week when they travel to Durant, Okla., to face Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Henderson State rushed for 235 yards when it beat the Savage Storm 31-23 in 2022.





