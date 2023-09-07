Game was a fumble

Gov. Sarah Sanders, your commissioners who oversee War Memorial Stadium dropped the ball on the stadium's 75th anniversary football game featuring the Arkansas Razorbacks against Western Carolina.

I am no longer a proponent for the Hogs to play games in Little Rock. In a non-sellout crowd, security, concessionaires, referee audio and event staff appeared unprepared.

I've loved War Memorial Stadium for more than 60 years, but Saturday's game was a fumble.

MARK MAGIE

Little Rock

Confused 'Bama fans

Ya can't make this stuff up.

We were dining Friday night in Little Rock. Everyone had their Hog gear on when a woman and two preschool girls came to our table attired in Roll Tide clothing. Her girls were confused: They recognized the UA logos (also used by 'Bama), but why was everyone wearing hippos on their hats and shirts instead of elephants?

When we finally stopped laughing we introduced them to the Razorback Nation, let out a desultory Hog call and sent them on their way, no doubt more confused than ever.

And I've got a great idea for a new line of Hog merch: Wooo Hippo, Sooie!

PATRICK KECK

Maumelle

Desperately seeking

Where did it go? Customer service, that is.

Is it just me, or has anyone else noticed the discouraging changes in dining out and shopping? Seems like a few short years ago, people in the service industry realized that along with whatever they were selling, a healthy dose of friendly, courteous service went along with it. Remember cashiers at Kroger or Walmart? I'm sure that the government-mandated shutdowns for covid and paying people not to work was a factor, but how about now?

We all experienced the shortages and inconveniences back then, and every excuse was based on covid. But that is over now. Have we become accustomed to just taking what we can get when it comes to service? Call virtually any large business and get ready for the dreaded "phone tree" with so many options that they have had to include "To repeat your options, press 9." It's become my favorite number.

Find a restaurant or a store that still believes in good customer service and pay them your highest compliment by returning again. Let the others have their one chance ... to run you off.

GORDON GONDEK

Little Rock