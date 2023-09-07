Little Rock public housing authority’s board meets with HUD officials to discuss next steps following ‘troubled’ designation





The Little Rock public housing authority's board of commissioners met with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials on Wednesday to discuss the path forward after the housing authority was labeled "troubled" because of a federal assessment last month.

The housing commissioners had sought Wednesday's meeting.

HUD officials at the table were Brian Gage, a regional director from the southwest regional office; Anthony S. Landecker, the public housing director within HUD's Little Rock field office; Constance Williams, deputy director within the field office; and Jessica Lee, chief counsel for the field office.

In a HUD assessment issued Aug. 9, the housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, scored 40 out of 100 on four categories of indicators.

Public housing agencies that score below 60 are labeled "troubled." Agencies also can be designated as "high" or "standard" performers.

The housing authority received scores of 0 out of 25 for the "financial" and "management" indicators.

In a follow-up letter on Aug. 16, Landecker said the housing authority had 30 days to submit a proposed recovery plan and provided a list of suggested steps to self-diagnose deficiencies.

During Wednesday's meeting, Landecker attributed the 0 score for the "financial" indicator primarily to what is known as a late presumptive failure tied to the housing authority's 2019 audit, which remains incomplete.

He expects that the board will come to HUD within the 30-day window with a letter acknowledging deficiencies and expressing the housing authority's commitment to correcting them, Landecker said.

"It doesn't mean that you all need to figure out exactly what all these deficiencies are," Landecker said. "HUD's going to come and do that. We're going to do an independent assessment of the agency. We're going to have a team of recovery experts come in here and we're going to self-diagnose, from HUD's perspective, what we feel like the root causes are."

Officials will have to develop, negotiate and execute a recovery agreement and action plan that will identify the actions the housing authority needs to take in order to recover and improve its scoring, according to Landecker.

The housing authority's board chairman Lee Lindsey asked whether the 30-day deadline was set in stone. Landecker said it was regulatory and that he did not see much wiggle room.

The meeting occurred as the housing authority was facing a deadline of today to respond to officials at the firm Forvis, LLP with regard to how to proceed on the incomplete 2019 audit.

At one point, Landecker referred to the fiduciary responsibility of the board and said that "when these reports are coming out and we're having these issues, it's alarming to HUD that we don't have audited financials."

Corey Jennings, a certified public account with Forvis, in an Aug. 30 letter to the housing authority said that the firm still lacked all the necessary information to proceed with the audit.

Jennings gave Metropolitan Housing Alliance Executive Director Ericka Benedicto three options: officials could perform a significant amount of additional work with the goal of issuing an unmodified audit opinion; issue a disclaimer of opinion with the housing authority's consolidated financial statements and other information; or terminate the engagement.

Amid discussion of the Forvis letter on Wednesday, commissioner Kerry Wright endorsed the first option and said it would serve the purposes of both the board and HUD, though he acknowledged it would be a lot more work. Commissioners then voted to pursue the first option.

The session also took place not long after HUD issued a separate report that described significant financial, management and record-keeping problems at the housing authority, which was given 30 days to prepare and submit an initial corrective action plan.

The report, which was issued Friday by HUD's Quality Assurance Division within the Office of Housing Voucher Programs, listed a total of nearly $30 million of questioned or potentially disallowed spending by the housing authority that might be owed to the Housing Choice Voucher program.

Over $20 million of that potential debt was tied to problems related to housing assistance payments, but the report also flagged millions of dollars that were transferred from the housing authority to an affiliated development nonprofit called the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

An interview with a representative of the housing authority's independent public accountant -- presumably Forvis -- had "revealed that the 2019 audit continued to be a work in progress and that 2020 forward had not been started," the report said. "Additionally, when asked specifically why the audited financial statements had not been completed the [accountant's] representative stated that they had not received all requested information related to the [Central Arkansas Housing Corporation]."

A 2021 tax filing for the nonprofit identified commissioner Leta Anthony as the nonprofit's president and listed other current and former commissioners in leadership roles.

Following the meeting on Wednesday, Anthony declined to discuss the Quality Assurance Division report with reporters. Asked if she was still the president of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, Anthony said, "Why wouldn't I be?"

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter chose to address the room at the start of the meeting on Wednesday, citing the documents he had seen over the last few days.

Carpenter said the Aug. 30 letter from Forvis shocked him in light of the statement that the firm might terminate the engagement with the housing authority, noting that "auditors make their money by auditing."

Following the receipt of the HUD report issued Friday, Carpenter told commissioners, "You've got a tremendous task before you, and every resident of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance is depending upon you."

He urged them to "maintain some degree of status quo in terms of personnel." They did not have time to clean house or enter a state of flux in the period between now and when the response is submitted, Carpenter said.

He informed them of the interest that exists on the Little Rock Board of Directors to "completely discharge" the housing authority's board of commissioners.

At a meeting of the city's Board of Directors on Tuesday evening, in response to City Director Lance Hines' suggestion that the board move to oust commissioners, Carpenter suggested it would be premature for the board to act prior to the meeting between commissioners and HUD officials. The city attorney recalled giving that advice during his remarks to commissioners Wednesday.

Little Rock City Director Virgil Miller Jr. of Ward 1, who also attended the meeting, told reporters afterward that he was pleased commissioners accepted the first option with regard to the audit letter.

Miller said he felt it was "really the only option" commissioners had.





Leta Anthony (left), a commissioner with the Little Rock public housing authority, known as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, talks with Brian Gage, regional director for public and Indian housing for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s southwest region, during a meeting between the board of commissioners and HUD officials in the authority’s offices in Little Rock on Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





