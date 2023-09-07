Little Rock should demand that housing authority sever ties to nonprofit, city attorney says

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter in an email on Thursday told city officials that the city should demand that the Little Rock public housing authority sever all relations with an affiliated nonprofit entity, among other steps.

Carpenter's statement was issued one day after the housing authority's board of commissioners met with four U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials to discuss next steps now that federal regulators have designated the housing authority as "troubled."

The city attorney attended Wednesday's meeting and addressed the room at the start of the session.

A separate HUD report issued last Friday described significant financial and management problems at the housing authority, including millions of dollars in questionable expenses and an apparent co-mingling of funds between the housing authority and the development nonprofit mentioned by Carpenter, which is known as the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation and led by housing commissioner Leta Anthony.

"It should be noted that while the meeting and [an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article about the meeting] discuss the great deal of work to be done, I believe that the City is about to have HUD place [the housing authority] in receivership," Carpenter wrote to city leaders on Thursday. "If that occurs, neither the City nor the State of Arkansas will have any say in the operation of [the housing authority]."

He recommended that the city take several actions "which will demonstrate the City’s ongoing interest in this situation, and will show HUD the scope of the City’s interest."

In addition to demanding that the housing authority sever ties with the nonprofit and turn over certain records, Carpenter said the city should demand that the housing authority's board allow the city to make two upcoming appointments to the housing authority's board directly.