Little Rock Zoo's 27-year-old gorilla tests positive for covid-19

Kivu, a 27-year-old silverback gorilla at the Little Rock Zoo, has tested positive for covid-19, the Zoo announced Thursday on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the zoo wrote that Kivu began exhibiting mild symptoms earlier this week, only eating his preferred foods and showing signs of lethargy and coughing.

The Western Lowland Gorilla has received two animal versions of the covid-19 vaccine. As the zoo monitors Kivu and his gorilla family, he may or may not be viewable in his habitat.

"It is not known how Kivu contracted the virus but COVID-19 is a zoonotic disease that can be contracted between humans and animals," the zoo said in the post.

Zoo staff will follow protocol and continue wearing masks when working with all great ape species.

Kivu arrived at the Little Rock Zoo in 2016 at the age of 24 after coming from the Santa Barbara Zoo.

In 2018, Kivu fathered a baby gorilla named Bukavu with a mother, named Sekani.

Sekani and Bukavu were transferred to the Fort Worth Zoo in 2022.