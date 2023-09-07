



Freddie Mercury's prized piano that he used to compose "Bohemian Rhapsody" and other hits by Queen sold for more than $2 million Wednesday as some of the late singer's large collection of flamboyant stage costumes, fine art and original lyrics were auctioned in a sale that broke records. Items connected to the operatic "Rhapsody," the band's most enduring hit, brought a premium, with hand-written lyrics to the song selling for about $1.7 million and a gold Cartier brooch saying "Queen number 1," given to each band member by their manager after the song topped the charts, selling for $208,000. A Victorian-style silver snake bangle Mercury wore with an ivory satin catsuit in a video for the song -- long before the days of MTV -- set a record for the highest price ever paid at auction for a piece of jewelry owned by a rock star, Sotheby's said. The bracelet went for $881,000 -- 100 times its estimated low price. The item broke a record set when John Lennon's leather and bead talisman sold for $368,000 in 2008, Sotheby's said. Queen's glam-rock produced an avalanche of hits that allowed the singer to achieve his dream of living a Victorian life "surrounded by exquisite clutter." Mercury's close friend, Mary Austin, to whom he left his house and his possessions when he died of AIDS-related pneumonia in 1991 at 45, is selling it all -- more than 1,400 items. One of the quirkier items, a silver moustache comb from Tiffany & Co that had been expected to set a buyer back $500 to $750, had a bid at $43,750.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas want to shut down those "speculative narratives" about the dissolution of their marriage. Right now. The "Game of Thrones" star and Jonas Brothers musician, who filed for divorce in Florida on Tuesday, took to Instagram on Wednesday to break their silence on the matter with a "statement from the two of us." "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," their joint statement read. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children." The pair turned off comments on the identical posts, which appeared on each of their Instagram grids. Jonas, 34, submitted paperwork Tuesday in Florida's Miami-Dade County, stating that his relationship with the actor is "irretrievably broken." The "Sucker" singer took legal action soon after reports surfaced over the weekend that he had hired a divorce attorney. He and the British actor, 27, wed in 2019 after dating for about three years. Jonas' divorce petition indicates that they intend to share custody of their children, ages 1 and 3, whose privacy they have fiercely guarded.





Joe Jonas, left, and Sophie Turner appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jonas has filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in a Florida court. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





