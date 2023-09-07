Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Newport woman dies in highway crash

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:25 a.m.

A Newport woman was killed in a crash on Arkansas 367 near Newport on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Betty Burns, 36, was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Mustang traveling north on the highway around 6:15 p.m. in the inside lane. The driver turned right and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in the outside lane struck it on the passenger side.

No other injuries were reported. A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Print Headline: Newport woman dies in highway crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT