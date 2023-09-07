Newport woman dies in highway crash

A Newport woman was killed in a crash on Arkansas 367 near Newport on Tuesday evening, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Betty Burns, 36, was a passenger in a 2002 Ford Mustang traveling north on the highway around 6:15 p.m. in the inside lane. The driver turned right and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado in the outside lane struck it on the passenger side.

No other injuries were reported. A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.