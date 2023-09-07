CHI St. Vincent LR

names new leader

CHI St. Vincent, which operates hospitals in Little Rock, Sherwood, Hot Springs and Morrilton and several other primary, specialty and dental clinics across Arkansas, has elevated the Little Rock Infirmary's chief medical officer and medical affairs vice president to head the 600-bed Little Rock hospital as president.

In addition to serving as president, Dr. William G. Jones will continue as the hospital's chief medical officer. Shawn Barnett, who had served as president of the infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North, will continue heading the latter 60-bed Sherwood hospital.

CHI St. Vincent Market CEO Chad Aduddell announced the developments in a statement.

"With an extensive background in healthcare leadership and a passion for patient-centered care, Dr. Jones is the perfect fit to lead CHI St. Vincent Infirmary," he said. "We also express our deepest gratitude to Shawn Barnett for his continued exceptional leadership."

Jones worked as chief medical officer in Dallas and started at CHI St. Vincent in 2018.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Hathaway Group is

acquired by Colliers

Colliers of Arkansas is acquiring the property management operations of Hathaway Group, a Little Rock commercial real estate firm, and will take over the business on Oct. 1.

Both companies will operate independently with no change in ownership or leadership, Colliers announced Wednesday, noting that Hathaway Group is shedding property management to focus on its real estate brokerage business.

"This addition of great real estate assets, as well as the key Hathaway personnel who care for those assets, really strengthens our ability to continue meeting the needs of our clients," Colliers President Isaac Smith said.

Hathaway Group has operated in Central Arkansas for 46 years.

"We took an honest and in-depth look at our strengths and weaknesses and concluded that a laser focus on our brokerage business will be best for our clients and for us," President Jeff Hathaway said. "The next step was to find a great home for our loyal management clients and for the valuable team members in our property management division."

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index down

9.73, closes 846.02

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at, 846.02 , down 9.73.

"Equities fell as the August monthly purchasing managers index from the Institute for Supply Management exceeded expectations, raising concerns for possible further hawkish interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.