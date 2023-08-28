NFL DFS Week 1 Picks: How to Build a Winning Lineup

We have football this week!

And that means the long offseason is finally over and its time to start setting our DFS lineups. Whether you are stacking, pairing or going a la cart, this article is for you.

For the first week of the season, we will be relying a lot on matchup data from last season with a few extra considerations for personnel changes in mind. As the season progresses, we will be able to hone in and make more precise predictions as we get this years data.

I always like to start with looking at which games have the highest point totals of the week. Well want to have a few players from those games. We will mostly fade players from games with the lowest totals, unless there is an excellent matchup for a particular player or we are entering a guaranteed prize pool (GPP) and want to be contrarian.

Remember, the bigger the contest, the more important it is to have some variety in your lineup. For small cash games, consider a higher floor. For big GPPs, take more upside shots.

Without further ado, lets look at some players that should be good pieces for lineups this weekend. All of the players who made this list I expect to return value for their respective salaries–whatever that price-point may be.

Tomorrow we will focus on contrarian and "bargain" plays, so check back for those players and darts on Friday.

Lets start by looking at the highest game totals of the week according to SI Sportsbook:

Dolphins-Chargers : 51.5

Bengals-Browns 47.5

Cowboys-Giants 46.5

Buccaneers-Vikings 45.5

Jaguars-Colts 45.5

Now, here we go!