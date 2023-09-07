NLR police roll out crime, tip phone app





North Little Rock police will share information about crime and police activity on a smartphone app that will also allow residents to submit tips anonymously, authorities said on Wednesday.

The city is joining Little Rock in being one of the first adopters in the nation of the technology.

The app, called Atlas One, will give users a clearer picture of what is going on in their city, North Little Rock police Chief Patrick Thessing said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Little Rock police rolled out Atlas One last year, offering a version called YourLRPD.

"We can keep people informed when there's a critical incident. We can just keep people informed period," Thessing said.

The app's interface shows activity reported to police, ranging from violent crime to noise complaints, and users can elect to receive notifications for activity reported in an area around where their smartphone is located via GPS. However, users do not have to use GPS tracking to access the app, developers said.

Because both agencies are using the same app, the integration between the two cities is seamless, said Atlas One Vice President Jamieson Johnson on Wednesday. He said that the departments are two of less than 20 law enforcement agencies trying out the app.

"The beauty of Atlas One is that it's one system that works for everyone," he said.

Police can also share information about specific incidents and send notifications to users within a certain area letting them know to get clear while police are working a potentially dangerous incident, Thessing said.

He used the Aug. 25 standoff between police and Nathaniel Evans at the post office at 300 Pershing Blvd., which ended in Evans' death, as an example. Police were able to evacuate the area but could have reached some people more quickly by sending out a push notification to app users in the area, Thessing said.

The ability to provide a tipster anonymity and letting them give information through the app instead of coming to a police station is also "a huge game changer" for the agency's work, Thessing said.

User privacy was one of the major priorities for the app creators, Johnson said.

"We take a lot of great lengths to make sure you only share the information you want to share," he said.

Thessing declined on Wednesday to say how much the city is paying for the service.

"We're not gonna talk about money," he said. "I'll put it to you this way: It's an investment that's very well worth the price."

In June 2022, when Little Rock police were in the process of rolling out the service, Johnson said the yearly subscription cost is nearly $50,000.

Also present for the news conference at the North Little Rock Justice Center were Atlas One CEO Kushyar Kasraie, Little Rock police Chief Heath Helton and Little Rock police Maj. Casey Clark, who helped oversee his department's implementation of the app.

On Wednesday, Clark said that the officers working under him in the major crimes division have found the tips from the app incredibly useful in investigating crimes. He compared the yearly cost of the app to a little less than the cost of hiring a single officer.

The incidents reported on the app by Little Rock police have a slight delay, similar to the website for the agency's dispatch log, which preceded the app.

For Thessing's department, Atlas One represents not only a tool for investigations, but also a chance to "[let] the public see what goes on in [their] city."





North Little Rock Police Chief Patrick Thessing talks about the Atlas One crime app at a news conference Wednesday at the North Little Rock Justice Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





