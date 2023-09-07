BASEBALL

Dodgers' Urias on leave

Julio Urias was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, three days after the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The leave was imposed under baseball's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015 and can be the first step toward a suspension. Players are paid but cannot play while on leave. Urias was arrested late Sunday night by Department of Public Safety officers in Exposition Park, south of downtown Los Angeles. The park is home to BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Urias posted $50,000 bail and was released early Monday. He is due in court on Sept. 27.

McCutchen out for season

Andrew McCutchen's feel-good season is over. The Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter is heading to the 10-day injured list after partially tearing his left Achilles tendon while legging out a double in a victory over Milwaukee on Monday night. The 36-year-old McCutchen said initially he was "fine," but further examination by the Pirates medical staff revealed the tear. Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that McCutchen will be in a walking boot for six weeks but that there has been no discussion of surgery. McCutchen hit .256 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI this season.

FOOTBALL

Bosa ends holdout

Nick Bosa's lengthy contract holdout ended four days before the start of the season for the San Francisco 49ers when he agreed to a contract extension that will make him the NFL's richest defensive player ever. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the two sides agreed to the contract and that Bosa is on his way to the team facility. Now Shanahan is glad he can stop thinking about what it would be like for the Niners to open their season without their best defensive player. Shanahan said Bosa would have to show up with a "beer belly" and "be out of shape" not to play the season opener at Pittsburgh on Sunday but added that's "not in Bosa's DNA."

Kupp to miss opener

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and backup quarterback Stetson Bennett will miss the season opener in Seattle on Sunday because of injuries. Coach Sean McVay said the Rams are considering whether to put Kupp on injured reserve for at least four weeks. The Super Bowl 56 MVP injured his hamstring during training camp in early August, and he had a setback last week. Kupp, who turned 30 in June, went to Minnesota over the weekend to see a specialist about his injury, which isn't responding typically to treatment. McVay ruled out his top receiver after meeting with him Wednesday morning.

Saints' rookie suspended

New Orleans Saints rookie reserve quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers, a league spokesman said Wednesday. Despite showing promise during the preseason, Haener was not expected to play this season. The Saints' starting quarterback is veteran Derek Carr and his backup is veteran Jameis Winston. A fourth-round draft choice out of Fresno State, Haener made the regular-season roster after playing in all three of New Orleans' preseason games. He completed 38 of 72 passes (52.8%) for 395 yards and a touchdown. He also was intercepted three times.

MOTOR SPORTS

Nemechek to join Legacy

John Hunter Nemechek will return to NASCAR's top Cup Series next season when he joins Legacy Motor Club, which will become a Toyota team in 2024 and promote its development driver. Nemechek will drive the No. 42 Chevrolet that was initially driven by Noah Gragson, but he abruptly quit the team last month while under NASCAR suspension. That created an opportunity for Legacy co-owners Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher to start fresh, and, as the team prepares for its move to Toyota, took a driver favored by the manufacturer. Nemechek will be teammates with Erik Jones, and Johnson, again plans to race a limited Cup schedule in 2024. Nemechek drove two full seasons for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, where he became a Toyota development driver and won seven races. He's back in the Xfinity Series this year with Joe Gibbs Racing, still a Toyota driver, and his five wins have him ranked second in the standings.

HOCKEY

Senators sign defenseman

The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4 million contract extension on Wednesday. The 21-year-old, selected No. 5 overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft, had four goals and 28 assists in 77 games as a rookie with the Senators last season. He is entering the final year of his entry-level contract and the new deal begins with the 2024-25 season. Before entering the NHL, he played two seasons at the University of North Dakota, and also represented the United States at the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

TELEVISION

'Real Sports' ending

Bryant Gumbel's "Real Sports" newsmagazine on HBO will end its run after 29 seasons on the air, the network said on Wednesday. The show has been like a "60 Minutes" of sports, taking a look at social and economic issues beyond the games, and has won 37 Sports Emmy Awards. Gumbel, 74, won a lifetime achievement award at the Sports Emmys earlier this year. During one season for which "Real Sports" won a Peabody Award, some of its stories included looks into football head injuries and athletes who came out as gay, as well as investigations into the hazing death of a college drum major and a deadly plane crash involving a pro hockey team in Russia. Although HBO has seen cutbacks since the merger that created parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, the network said those financial considerations had nothing to do with the end of "Real Sports," HBO's longest-running series.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp looks at notes from the sideline during a joint NFL football practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

