100 years ago

Sept. 7, 1923

CAMDEN -- Pat Marr, El Dorado oil operator and promoter, arrested in El Dorado this morning by Deputy United States Marshal John B. East on a federal warrant charging him with using the mails to defraud, was released on a $25,000 bond at a hearing before United States Commissioner J. A. McLeod here this afternoon. ... The specific charges against Marr are that much of the advertising in the promotion of his companies was fraudulent because it contained glowing promises of exorbitant dividends beyond the faintest hope of realization, according to post office inspectors.

50 years ago

Sept. 7, 1973

The inmates were guarding themselves Thursday at the Pulaski County Penal farm. Marshall L. Cherry, the Farm superintendent, was in federal District Court testifying about conditions at the Farm, and the only other Farm employee was working at the County Jail. A third employee had been fired weeks ago for drinking on the job. Federal Judge J. Smith Henley has already ruled that conditions at the Farm constitute cruel and unusual punishment, prohibited by the United States Constitution, and the current hearings are the result of inmate complaints that conditions first cited by Judge Henley in December 1971 still exist at the Farm.

25 years ago

Sept. 7, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Workers have removed 10 drums of chemicals and secured more than 50 others at a closed Fayetteville metal finishing company where one leaking barrel of potassium cyanide was discovered last month. Haz-MERT Inc. of Rogers started the cleanup Aug. 27 at the former R & P Electroplating Inc. facility, 2000 Pump Station Road, in Fayetteville's industrial park. The state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology hired Haz-MERT for the emergency cleanup after a Fayetteville police officer found liquid leaking from an unlabeled drum inside the building on Aug. 23. A hazardous-materials team from the Fayetteville Fire Department sealed the 35-gallon, leaking drum. Stored on top of it were five drums of cyanide, a potentially deadly poison that can be absorbed through the skin or inhaled.

10 years ago

Sept. 7, 2013

A former employee at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame admitted Friday in federal court in Little Rock that she stole nearly $120,000 from the organization through unauthorized uses of its credit cards from 2007 through 2012. Jennifer Smith, 47, of Little Rock pleaded guilty before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller to a single count of access device fraud. ... In court Friday, Smith admitted that the $118,297 in personal purchases she made using the hall of fame's credit cards included an athletic club membership, restaurant meals, women's and children's clothing, and expenses for out-of-town trips. ... The missing funds were discovered in September 2012 after an audit that was triggered when the hall of fame's bank statement showed a payment to the Little Rock Athletic Club for personal dues in Smith's name.