OTHERS SAY: Price controls, yet again

Economic fallacies are like horror movie villains. They just won't stay dead.

Last Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it had selected 10 drugs for Medicare price "negotiation." The White House said these are some of the most costly to the Medicare Program.

This sounds innocuous, even necessary. Of course, the federal government should use its purchasing power to obtain lower prices. But that's not what's happening here.

Consider Bristol Myers Squibb. Its blood thinner, Eliquis, is one of the 10 drugs on Biden's list. In a real negotiation, the company and Medicare would meet together. If they couldn't come to a mutually beneficial agreement, both would go on their separate ways. But that's not what will happen under the Inflation Reduction Act, which created this arrangement.

If a drug company wants to walk away, the law hits it with a daily excise tax that begins at 186 percent of the daily revenue generated by the drug. The tax eventually climbs to a staggering 1,900 percent.

That's not a negotiation. It's a stickup. What the Biden administration is looking to do is institute price caps on drug prices, disguised with rhetorical flourishes.