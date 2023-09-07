Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

SEPTEMBER

14 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Jacksonville Community Center. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

19 Drew County Sponsors chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

21 Hot Springs chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Crystal Ridge Distillery, Hot Springs. Kevin Langston (479) 359-0909 or kicknaoutdoors@gmail.com

22-24 Arkansas State Skeet Championships, Blue Rock Gun Club, North Little Rock. Mark Massey (501) 554-1244 or massey3129@gmail.com

23 Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation Birdie Hunters Golf Tournament. Ridge Pointe Country Club, Jonesboro. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

26 Drew County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Monticello Country Club. Joe Fakouri (870) 723-3666 or jmfakouri@hotmail.com

30 South Arkansas Outdoor Social, Open Division Trap Tournament. Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia. (501) 470-6874 or tyler@agff.org

OCTOBER

5 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Quail Barn. Brandon Keith (479) 644-6642 or thunkit3d@yahoo.com

5 Southern Arkansas University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Story Barn, Magnolia. Jarret Bell (501) 483-8508 or chrisboswell@saumag.edu

13 Fayetteville chapter of Ducks Unlimited membership banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds, Fayetteville. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or will.ginger@ml.com