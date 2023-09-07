Plan gives kids a way to college

Students from participating Hempstead County high schools will have their first year of college at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana paid for under a new plan announced Wednesday.

This is a "historic day," as Hempstead County will be known for "something monumental" with the "potential to change the trajectory of many lives," said UAHT Chancellor Christine Holt. "We are going to invest in the human soul through higher education."

The Hempstead Guarantee, which will be available for 2024 high school graduates, will includes tuition, fees, and book costs, and students can attend classes at either the main campus in Hope -- the county seat of Hempstead County -- or the campus in Texarkana, said Casey Curtis, UAHT communications coordinator. "It is a last dollar in scholarship that pays the difference after all financial aid and other scholarships for which the students qualify."

For the 2023-24 school year, UAHT tuition increased 6.76%, from $2,220 to $2,370, for in-district students. There's no increase from last year in mandatory fees charged to all students, however; those remain level at $1,030.

With the Hempstead Guarantee, however, that cost will be "zero" for students in their first year, removing "one of the most-significant barriers" to higher education for students and their families, Holt said. Whether students ultimately transfer to four-year institutions or merely leave UAHT with the credentials and training necessary for the workforce, higher education is critical to jobs of the future, and the Hempstead Guarantee aims not only to help Hempstead County students be competitive, but to give the region a more skilled workforce.

Increasing the college-going rate in Hempstead County is a main goal of this plan, she said. UAHT is encouraging the county's high schools to expose students to UAHT, and UAHT representatives plan to visit these schools regularly to meet and recruit students.

As part of the partnership, the college has agreed to offer concurrent credit courses to high school students, with the high schools partnering to pay the remaining half of UAHT tuition and fees for students after any Arkansas Concurrent Challenge Scholarships are applied, according to Curtis. UAHT has roughly 1,200 total students.

The Hempstead Guarantee is "the type of forward thinking" necessary for colleges -- and communities -- to thrive, and the impact will be "far reaching," said Donald Bobbitt, president of the University of Arkansas System. It's "a wonderful program."

And though undocumented students are unable to participate due to current guidelines, they, too, can enjoy the same type of financial support thanks to scholarships from the UAHT Foundation, Bobbitt said. "They can be very productive members of this community" with that investment, he said.

The Hempstead Guarantee is unique among institutions in the University of Arkansas System, said Nate Hinkel, director of communications for the UA System.

To be eligible, students will have to enroll at UAHT after graduating this spring and take a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester (and at least 27 credit hours for the year), Holt said. They'll also need to complete financial aid applications, such as FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

The Hempstead Guarantee "is huge for our students and community," said Stephanie Dixon, superintendent of the Blevins School District. "Very rural [and] on the outskirts, [it's] hard for our students to conceptualize" higher education, but UAHT has removed a major barrier and "matched our energy" for succoring students, she said.

"Every student will benefit from this excellent opportunity," Dixon added. "We're very blessed and very thankful."

UAHT has "grown into a wonderful institution," and it's the only college Garrett Memorial Christian School currently offers concurrent enrollment with for its students, said Administrator Christi Zumwalt, who has a child who graduated from UAHT and another who will soon enroll. The Hempstead Guarantee makes UAHT "even more attractive" for students, and several parents have already told her they're more likely to send their children to UAHT due to the program, Zumwalt said.

It's also a particularly "wonderful benefit" for Garrett Memorial Christian School, as many students attend from other counties, so they'd have to pay out-of-district tuition at UAHT, she said. However, as graduates of Garrett Memorial, they, too, will be covered by the Hempstead Guarantee.

UAHT has "stepped up in a monumental way," particularly for students of the Hope School District, said Superintendent Jonathan Crossley. Nearly 90% of the school system's students qualify for free and reduced-price lunches -- much higher than the state average of 65% -- and paying for college can seem insurmountable for families of low socioeconomic status, but the Hempstead Guarantee removes that potential hurdle.

With the Hempstead Guarantee, UAHT is "investing in one of our most-prized assets, our children," added Jeffrey Steed, superintendent of the Spring Hill School District.

"We truly believe the Hempstead Guarantee will increase access to higher education and help students find their path" toward sustainable careers and upward economic mobility, Holt said. It can also spur economic development in the county and region by boosting the skills of the local workforce.