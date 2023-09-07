Prep Sports Roundup: Fayetteville wins Wolverine Invitational





PREP VOLLEYBALL

Russellville 3, Greenwood 0

Myia McCoy finished with 11 kills and 20 digs in Greenwood's 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-22) loss to Russellville on Tuesday.

Tori Howard added 10 digs, while Loren Eckart dished out 24 assists. Karsen Hart also chipped in 10 kills for Greenwood.

Mountain Home 3, Siloam Springs 0

Jetta Broquard led the Lady Panthers with 11 kills in a 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-14) loss to Mountain Home on Tuesday evening.

Story Castagna added seven kills, while Haley Thomas dished out 25 assists and added eight digs. Cenzi Johnson six digs and two aces.

PREP GOLF

Girls

Fayetteville wins Wolverine Invitational

Fayetteville's Elizabeth Lim shot a low-round 71 to lead the Lady Purple'Dogs to a team victory in the Bentonville West Wolverine Invitational on Tuesday at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista.

Fayetteville shot a team score of 245, 10 strokes ahead of Rogers 255. Springdale Har-Ber took third at 260, followed by Rogers Heritage 265, Bentonville West 274 and Bentonville 285.

Charlie Whorton of Har-Ber was second individually at 77, followed by Heritage's Mackenzie Reeves 82, Rogers' Elizabeth Scudder and Alexa Burkett of Springdale both at 84 and Rogers' Kate Scudder 85. Four players tied for seventh at 86 in Fayetteville's Beth Sego, Springdale High's Aubrey Justus, and Rogers' Avery Allen and Anna Scudder.

Shiloh Christian emerges as winner

Presley Stam shot a 36 over nine holes to claim medalist honors and led Shiloh Christian to a victory during Tuesday's match at Highlands Golf Club.

The Lady Saints finished with a team total of 130 to finish eight strokes ahead of Gravette. Prairie Grove took third with its 162 school, while Pea Ridge, Farmington and Berryville had golfers compete individually.

Teagan Muldoon shot a 42 to help Gravette earn its runner-up finish.

Alma, Siloam Springs girls compete

Reese Sutulovich shot a 52 to lead Siloam Springs' girls in a nine-hole match with Alma. Ellie Reeves shot 55, while Marlee Cedillo shot 58 for the Airedales, who only had two players and did not field a team score.

Boys

Bulldogs win Bentonville West tourney

Fayetteville's Campbell Cox shot 70 for overall medalist and the Purple'Dogs shot a team score of 302 to win the Wolverine Invitational at Highlands Golf Course in Bella Vista on Tuesday.

Bentonville finished second at 310, followed by Springdale Har-Ber 322, Rogers 323, Bentonville West 347, Rogers Heritage 352 and Springdale 397.

Bentonville's Zachary Carter shot 74 to finish second individually, followed by Fayetteville's Henry Hanes and Logan Mayo of Har-Ber each at 76.

Sam Patterson of Fayetteville was fifth at 77, Spencer Trump of Bentonville in sixth at 78, and four players -- Bentonville's Renshaw Aicklen, A.J. Martin, Fayetteville's Hunt Gilbert and West's Jude Martinez -- all tied for seventh at 79.

Airedales defeat Panthers

Piercen Howell shot a 39 and Chase Wood and Miles Kendrick each shot 40 as Alma defeated Siloam Springs 162-194 on Tuesday.

Grady Farmer added a 43 for the Airedales, while Parker Morland shot 45.

Jaxson Devoe led Siloam Springs with a 42.

Blackhawks victorious

Brady Spivey shot a 37 over nine holes to lead Pea Ridge to a victory during Tuesday's match between a number of 4A-1 Conference schools at Highlands Golf Course.

The Blackhawks finished with a team score of 131, three strokes ahead of second-place Gravette. Farmington was a close third at 135, followed by Shiloh Christian with 138, Berryville with 142 and Prairie Grove with 148.

Spivey took medalist honors in the match by two strokes over Berryville's Titus Gregory.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

Take Flight "Night" 5K

at NorthWest Arkansas Community College

Tuesday's Results

GIRLS

1. Jane Adams, Providence, 20:58.73; 2. Julia Whorton, Gravette, 21:17.42; 3. Layla Maline, Providence, 21:25.58; 4. RyLee Raines, Pea Ridge, 22:13.79; 5. Litzy Garcia, Gravette, 22:54.08; 6. Keira Ralph, Gravette, 23:13.49; 7. Kayla Lozano, Green Forest, 23:44.09; 8. Lakyn Shofner, Elkins, 23:52.28; 9. Clare Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 24:15.23; 10. Brenna Walker, Pea Ridge, 24:19.37.

11. Valery Quiroz, Green Forest, 25:16.76; 12. Molly Weilert, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 25:22.97; 13. Ali Gonzalez, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 25:24.14; 14. Madyson Winn, Greenland, 25:30.59; 15. Celia Chernota, Gravette, 25:33.44; 16. Ellie Bishop, Providence, 25:41.30; 17. Emma Burney, Ozark Catholic, 25:57.11; 18. Morgan Polina, Gentry, 26:10.91; 19. Grace Corlew, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 26:14.54; 20. Keilee Hernandez, Ozark Catholic, 26:25.64.

BOYS

1. Tian Grant, Pea Ridge, 16:50.72; 2. Trea Melton, Farmington, 17:05.56; 3. Troy Ferguson, Pea Ridge, 17:35.59; 4. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 17:58.84; 5. Jacen Heiner, Haas Hall-Bentonville, 18:08.23; 6. Ethan Maline, Providence, 18:22.37; 7. Collin Orvin, Greenland, 18:48.07; 8. Cruz Porter, Pea Ridge, 18:53.26; 9. Nate Lehr, Thaden School, 18:59.11; 10. Jayden Reed, Providence, 19:02.95.

11. Camren Smith, Pea Ridge, 19:06.04; 12. Hayden Green, Haas Hall-Fayetteville, 19:08.11; 13. Winston Harp, Providence, 19:23.74; 14. Joey Squillace, Ozark Catholic, 19:26.47; 15. John Paul Schaefer, Ozark Catholic, 19:32.14; 16. Brynlee Hassell, Farmington, 19:33.15; 17. Joseph Duenas, Green Forest, 19:40.81; 18. Ben Jones, Providence, 19:43.93; 19. Gabriel Briggs, Gravette, 19:46.80; 20. Anthony Cooper, Farmington, 19:58.75.



